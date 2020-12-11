India tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma passes fitness test at NCA, set to join India squad

Rohit Sharma passed his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday and will leave for Australia early next week.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to start with the day-night Test in Adelaide on December 17. Rohit has already been ruled out of the first two Tests because of the 14-day quarantine rule in Australia. Rahul Dravid, NCA director, oversaw Rohit's fitness test.

Having sat out four matches for the Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) league phase, Rohit returned and even made a 51-ball 68 in the final to help Mumbai win a record fifth IPL title. However, he was not part of the Indian contingent that flew directly from Dubai to Sydney on November 11.

Instead, Rohit returned to Mumbai before flying to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to work on his fitness. Earlier, India captain Kohli had said that it would have been ideal for both Rohit and Ishant Sharma - ruled out of the Australia series - to complete their rehab in Australia.

"Someone like (Wriddhiman) Saha, who also had an injury during the IPL and is here and doing rehab with the team, so we are aware of his progress, and he is on the right path to make sure that he is fit and available in time to play the Test series. And same would have been the case with Ishant and Rohit as well - it would have given them a chance to get themselves fit and be available for the start of the Test series," Kohli had said.