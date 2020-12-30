Rohit Sharma joins Team India in Melbourne

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday joined the Indian team here after completing his two-week quarantine in Sydney, bolstering the touring side who are on a high after scripting an incredible comeback in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

Days after recording its lowest Test total of 36 in the second innings of the first Test in Adelaide, the Indian team staged a remarkable turnaround to humble Australia by eights wickets and level the series in Melbourne.

Rohit's inclusion will strengthen the team's batting with Virat Kohli having returned back home for the birth of his first child.

"So how was your quarantine, my friend," chief coach Ravi Shastri was heard asking Rohit in a video posted by BCCI.

Shastri said the medical team will look at how the player is physically after completing his quarantine before a call is taken on his inclusion in the playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

The third Test is scheduled to be played from January 7.

"We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. We'll also see how he feels before we take the call," Shastri had said in the post-match press conference after India's win on Tuesday.

On December 11, the BCCI had announced that the opener cleared the eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, paving the way for his departure for Australia ahead of the four-Test series.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL, which led to him missing the white-ball leg and the first two Tests of the ongoing tour.

It remains to be seen who makes way for Rohit if at all India decides to change the opening combination for the third Test.