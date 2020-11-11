Virat Kohli-led Team India leaves for Australia

Less than 24 hours after the Indian Premier League final, an extended Team India entourage, without Rohit Sharma, boarded a flight to Sydney from Dubai to kick off India’s tour to Australia, scheduled to begin with the first ODI on November 27.

IPL 2020 team report card: Mumbai Indians, ticking all the right boxes

Except those who featured in Tuesday’s IPL final, all the other members of India’s 31-member squad, including three back-up bowlers, selected for the tour had been moved into a separate bubble in Dubai along with the coaching and support staff.

While the key personnel from Delhi Capitals joined the group on Wednesday, Rohit was set return to Mumbai along with his Mumbai Indians teammates. The MI captain, whose mysterious fitness has resulted in his omission from the limited overs’ leg in Australia, is expected to travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru next week to get a clearance from the BCCI medical team.

IPL 2020 Moment of the Tournament: Ashwin lets Finch off with a warning!

If Rohit and Ishant Sharma, who returned to NCA midway through the IPL, are certified fit, the duo will join the squad ahead of the Test series. India is scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests in Australia starting November 27.

It will be India’s first assignment since the home ODI series against South Africa in March, which was abandoned midway due to COVID-19 outbreak.