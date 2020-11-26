Virat Kohli on Diego Maradona: We have lost a genius

Argentina football star Diego Maradona passed away at 60 due to a heart attack on Wednesday. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli remembered the legend as someone who inspired people from every discipline.

“It’s a sad day for sport, and obviously for football. We have lost a genius. We have lost someone who has inspired people across generations and walks of life.

Maradona, Argentina's refulgent star

“People were mesmerised watching him play and that’s something that only happens to a very few, and he was one of them, a pure genius at what he did. He will be remembered and missed by everyone in the sports fraternity,” Kohli said ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

'Void that can't be filled'

The superstar batsman also caught one of the documentaries on Maradona while at the Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom in 2019. “I watched his documentary last year while we were at the World Cup. It was amazing to see the aura and the persona around him, and the stuff that he went through. It is a void that can’t be filled, as some of the football greats have already said, and I totally agree.”