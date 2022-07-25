Axar Patel shines as India beats West Indies by 2 wickets to win ODI series

Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 made it India’s day as it beat West Indies by two wickets in Port of Spain to win the three-match ODI series 2-0 on Sunday.

Chasing 312 to win, India 32 needed from 24 balls when Axar slammed two consecutive fours off Romario Shepherd to bring up his fifty off just 27 balls. Avesh Khan, too, hit a boundary in the same over as India collected 13 from the 47th. Alzarri Joseph followed it up with a four-run 48th over.

With the equation now down to 15 off 12, Jayden Seales conceded just seven and picked up the wicket of Avesh. Kyle Mayers, bowling the final over in an LOI for the first time, had 8 runs to play with. He went for two off the first three before Axar sealed the deal with a six off the fourth ball.

Earlier, India was three down for 79 when Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson joined forces for a counterattacking 99-run fourth-wicket stand. Iyer struck 63 off 71 before falling to Alzarri Joseph. Shortly after, Sanju Samson was run out for a well-crafted 54 as West Indies wrested back advantage. Deepak Hooda and Axar kept the visiting side in the hunt before the latter sealed the deal with his last over heroics.

In the morning, Shai Hope showed his class with a magnificent century - his third triple-figure score in ODIs in 11 innings - while skipper Nicholas Pooran went on a six-hitting spree as the West Indies produced a solid batting display.

Hope, dismissed cheaply in first ODI, played the role of the anchor to perfection as he added 65 runs off 55 balls for the opening wicket with Mayers (39) before forging another 62 with Shamarh Brooks (35).

While Mayers and Brooks showed promise, Hope found his perfect ally in skipper Pooran, who showed his big-hitting prowess during his 74 off 77 balls with the help of six maximums and one four. The two shared a 117-run stand off 126 balls.

Hope constructed his 115-run innings well, focusing on building partnership and exploded in the end. His 135-ball knock comprised eight fours and three maximums.

Spin duo of Axar (1/40) and Hooda (1/42) were the best bowlers on display, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1/69) too scalped one but was expensive.

Avesh had a forgettable ODI debut with the ball (6-0-54-0), while Shardul Thakur (3/54) made amends in the back end with three wickets after conceding 13 in the first over.

Hope looked in full flow as he played some exquisite shots on the off side before reaching the three figures in his 100th ODI game with a six in the 45th over.

Opting to bat, Mayers and Hopes gave West Indies a good start, with the former taking the attack to the opposition.

Mayers tore into debutant Avesh, slamming him for successive boundaries in the fourth and sixth overs as the Indian pacer, guilty of bowling too full and short, ended up conceding 36 in his first three overs.

Thakur was not spared either as Mayers sent his first two balls for a four and a six, but Mohammed Siraj kept things tight in his opening spell.