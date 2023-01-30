Cricket

Tendulkar to felicitate India’s U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winning team

The felicitation ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the deciding third and final T20I between India and New Zealand here.

PTI
30 January, 2023 22:03 IST
30 January, 2023 22:03 IST
Shafali Verma of India lifts the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Trophy following the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final.

Shafali Verma of India lifts the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Trophy following the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final. | Photo Credit: Matthew Lewis-ICC

The felicitation ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the deciding third and final T20I between India and New Zealand here.

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the Indian U-19 women’s cricket team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Also Read
Shafali, Sehrawat, Chopra in ICC U19 Women’s T20 WC team of tournament

“The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements.” The Shafali Verma-led India thrashed England by seven wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa in the final to claim the first-ever ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Incidentally, it is India’s first-ever ICC title in women’s cricket.

The victorious team will reach Mumbai from South Africa on Tuesday and then will head to Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the felicitation ceremony.

The felicitation ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the deciding third and final T20I between India and New Zealand here.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us