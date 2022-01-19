Cricket

U-19 World Cup: COVID-19 scare in Indian team as Dhull, Rasheed miss out Ireland fixture

19 January, 2022 21:06 IST

File picture of India U-19 team.   -  Asian Cricket Council

India's U-19 team was hit by COVID-19 ahead of its World Cup fixture against Ireland as captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed contracted the virus and are currently in isolation.

Several sources in the BCCI have confirmed that a few members, too, have been put in isolation as they are considered as close contacts. It is believed that the RAT results of a few other members have also returned positive and their RT-PCR reports are awaited.

With quite a few members in isolation, Nishant Sindhu led the team against Ireland.

More to follow...

