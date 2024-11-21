 />
Australia vs India first Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy online?

Here’s all you need to know about where to watch the LIVE stream and telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players Rishabh Pant (L), Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli (R) during the practice match between India and India A.
Indian players Rishabh Pant (L), Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli (R) during the practice match between India and India A. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Indian players Rishabh Pant (L), Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli (R) during the practice match between India and India A. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Australia will face each other in the first of five Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on Friday (November 22) at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

India will be desperate to get going on the right foot, putting behind its home series whitewash against New Zealand.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma for the opener, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side which will feature a couple of faces who will be on their first trip down under.

Where is India vs Australia first Test taking place?

India takes on Australia in the first of five Test matches at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

When is India vs Australia first Test taking place?

The first Test match between India and Australia will take place between November 22-26. The first day will commence at 7:50 AM IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Australia first Test?

The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Australia first Test?

The LIVE stream of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Hotstar website and app. Moreover, you can stay tuned to  Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

India /

Australia /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

India vs Australia

