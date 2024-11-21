Australia vs India, 1st Test: Perth pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 (BGT) will commence on Friday as India takes on Australia in the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth.

This will be the fifth match at the venue, with Australia having won all four games played here so far. The last time India played at this venue was during the BGT in 2017/18, when it lost by 146 runs as Nathan Lyon claimed eight wickets in the contest.

Since then, Australia has defeated New Zealand, West Indies, and Pakistan at Optus Stadium. In all four games, Australia won the toss and batted first.

STATS AT OPTUS STADIUM Matches played: 4 Team batting first won: 4 Team winning toss won: 4 Highest total: Australia 598/4 vs West Indies Lowest total: Pakistan 89 (30.2 overs) vs Australia Average 1st innings score: 456

Pitch Report

Perth is known for its pace and bounce. However, the Optus Stadium uses a drop-in pitch, which is prepared away from the ground and later installed into the square. This allows for subtle changes to the nature of the wicket.

This is evident from the improved efficiency spinners have experienced since the switch from the WACA to the Optus Stadium. At the WACA, spinners took 229 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 44. In comparison, spinners have claimed 37 wickets at an average of 33 at the new Perth Stadium.

Despite the slight assistance for spinners, pacers have dominated at the Perth Stadium, taking 102 wickets at an average of 29.71. Pacers have also been utilised far more, bowling 1,014 overs compared to the spinners’ 393.

The pitch curator at the Optus Stadium stated that the wicket will once again offer conditions conducive to fast bowlers.

Toss factor at Optus Stadium

The toss has been of great significance at the Optus Stadium, with the team winning the toss going on to win all four games played at the venue so far.

The average first-innings score at the Optus Stadium is 456. Additionally, teams have scored more than 200 runs in the fourth innings only once across the four games, indicating pitch deterioration. In the fourth innings, Nathan Lyon has taken 17 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Therefore, the captain winning the toss on Friday is likely to opt to bat first.