India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Preview, Predicted playing XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

- December 03, 2023 17:44India vs Australia Live Streaming info
The IND vs AUS 5th T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.
Which TV channel will telecast the IND vs AUS 5th T20?
The IND vs AUS 5th T20 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.
- December 03, 2023 17:39Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.
Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Phillippe, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha and Matthew Short.
- December 03, 2023 17:21Preview
In a jam-packed cricketing calendar, where every series bleeds into the next, to find meaning in each international game is tough. When it dawned that India and Australia were scheduled to start a five-match T20I series just four days after the World Cup final, the overarching feeling was of weariness.
But the past 10 days have proved that fatigue is a term that doesn’t exist in Indian cricket’s lexicon. A young and energetic side, led by the experienced Suryakumar Yadav, has not only sealed the series 3-1, but also provided enough cues to a bright future.
And these performances have only ended up whetting the fans’ appetite for more. As the caravan moves to the Garden City for the final match on Sunday, it is expected to reach a crescendo.
