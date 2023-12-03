MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Preview, Predicted playing XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS LIVE score: Follow for all live updates from the fifth T20 International between India and Australia, happening at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Updated : Dec 03, 2023 17:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Raipur [Chhattisgarh], Dec 01 (ANI): India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the 4th T20I against Australia, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket in Raipur on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Raipur [Chhattisgarh], Dec 01 (ANI): India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the 4th T20I against Australia, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket in Raipur on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI
Raipur [Chhattisgarh], Dec 01 (ANI): India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the 4th T20I against Australia, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket in Raipur on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the fifth T20 International between India and Australia, happening at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

  • December 03, 2023 17:44
    India vs Australia Live Streaming info

    The IND vs AUS 5th T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

    Which TV channel will telecast the IND vs AUS 5th T20?

    The IND vs AUS 5th T20 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

  • December 03, 2023 17:39
    Squads

    India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

    Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Phillippe, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha and Matthew Short.

  • December 03, 2023 17:21
    Preview

    In a jam-packed cricketing calendar, where every series bleeds into the next, to find meaning in each international game is tough. When it dawned that India and Australia were scheduled to start a five-match T20I series just four days after the World Cup final, the overarching feeling was of weariness.

    But the past 10 days have proved that fatigue is a term that doesn’t exist in Indian cricket’s lexicon. A young and energetic side, led by the experienced Suryakumar Yadav, has not only sealed the series 3-1, but also provided enough cues to a bright future.

    And these performances have only ended up whetting the fans’ appetite for more. As the caravan moves to the Garden City for the final match on Sunday, it is expected to reach a crescendo.

