India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: IND vs AUS Preview, Predicted playing XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Preview

In a jam-packed cricketing calendar, where every series bleeds into the next, to find meaning in each international game is tough. When it dawned that India and Australia were scheduled to start a five-match T20I series just four days after the World Cup final, the overarching feeling was of weariness.

But the past 10 days have proved that fatigue is a term that doesn’t exist in Indian cricket’s lexicon. A young and energetic side, led by the experienced Suryakumar Yadav, has not only sealed the series 3-1, but also provided enough cues to a bright future.

And these performances have only ended up whetting the fans’ appetite for more. As the caravan moves to the Garden City for the final match on Sunday, it is expected to reach a crescendo.