Cricket

India vs Australia: Adelaide Oval’s on-site hotel likely to serve as bio-bubble

The Adelaide Oval’s on-site hotel is set to serve as bio-bubble for Australia’s squad ahead of the high-profile Test series against India.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 12 September, 2020 13:06 IST

Australia cricketers, who will return straight home after their tour of England, will quarantine at the Adelaide Oval's on-site hotel for a couple of weeks.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 12 September, 2020 13:06 IST

Australia cricketers, who will return straight home after their tour of England, will quarantine at the Adelaide Oval's on-site hotel for a couple of weeks. This was announced after an agreement was reached between Cricket Australia and the South Australia government.

It is also learnt that the Oval's on-site hotel will also serve as bio-secure bubble for the Australia squad ahead of the high-profile Test series against India later this year.

READ: Kohli's India offered new Adelaide Oval hotel as quarantine base

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim Chief Executive, said the announcement was a significant development in planning for the 2020-21 international season. “We would like to thank the South Australian Government and the South Australian Cricket Association for approving CA’s proposal for the return of the Australian men’s team,” Hockley said.

Keith Bradshaw, SACA’s Chief Executive, said: “Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season.”

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos