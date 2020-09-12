India vs Australia: Adelaide Oval’s on-site hotel likely to serve as bio-bubble

Australia cricketers, who will return straight home after their tour of England, will quarantine at the Adelaide Oval's on-site hotel for a couple of weeks. This was announced after an agreement was reached between Cricket Australia and the South Australia government.

It is also learnt that the Oval's on-site hotel will also serve as bio-secure bubble for the Australia squad ahead of the high-profile Test series against India later this year.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim Chief Executive, said the announcement was a significant development in planning for the 2020-21 international season. “We would like to thank the South Australian Government and the South Australian Cricket Association for approving CA’s proposal for the return of the Australian men’s team,” Hockley said.

Keith Bradshaw, SACA’s Chief Executive, said: “Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season.”