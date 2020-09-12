Cricket Cricket India vs Australia: Adelaide Oval’s on-site hotel likely to serve as bio-bubble The Adelaide Oval’s on-site hotel is set to serve as bio-bubble for Australia’s squad ahead of the high-profile Test series against India. Team Sportstar Chennai 12 September, 2020 13:06 IST Australia cricketers, who will return straight home after their tour of England, will quarantine at the Adelaide Oval's on-site hotel for a couple of weeks. - AP Team Sportstar Chennai 12 September, 2020 13:06 IST Australia cricketers, who will return straight home after their tour of England, will quarantine at the Adelaide Oval's on-site hotel for a couple of weeks. This was announced after an agreement was reached between Cricket Australia and the South Australia government.It is also learnt that the Oval's on-site hotel will also serve as bio-secure bubble for the Australia squad ahead of the high-profile Test series against India later this year. READ: Kohli's India offered new Adelaide Oval hotel as quarantine baseNick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim Chief Executive, said the announcement was a significant development in planning for the 2020-21 international season. “We would like to thank the South Australian Government and the South Australian Cricket Association for approving CA’s proposal for the return of the Australian men’s team,” Hockley said.Keith Bradshaw, SACA’s Chief Executive, said: “Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos