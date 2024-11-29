 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Allan Border: Australia does not want Virat Kohli full of confidence for the rest of the series

Former Aussie captain Allan Border has questioned skipper Pat Cummins’ tactics, suggesting he allowed Virat Kohli to regain his rhythm.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 11:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten hundred in the Perth Test.
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten hundred in the Perth Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten hundred in the Perth Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Australia captain Allan Border has expressed disappointment over the team’s failure to contain Virat Kohli during the first Test in Perth, which saw India secure a dominant 295-run victory.

“I was really disappointed in the way we let Kohli roll on to a hundred without much resistance,” Border told SEN radio. “We don’t want this guy full of confidence for the rest of the series.”

Border also questioned skipper Pat Cummins’ tactics, suggesting he allowed Kohli, who scored an unbeaten century, to regain his rhythm after recent struggles.

ALSO READ
AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Webster added to Australia squad for Adelaide as cover for Marsh

Bowl short to Jaiswal

Former opener Matthew Hayden echoed these sentiments, criticising field placements and strategic choices. “They missed a few tricks with Virat Kohli in the early part of his innings,” Hayden told Channel 7. “You can’t cut a sucker an even break when a bloke is under pressure as he was. The field placements made it too easy for him to get off strike early.”

Hayden also highlighted a delayed use of short-ball strategies against Jaiswal. “Jaiswal looked vulnerable against it. Maybe tiny things with Pat Cummins — the ability to think through these decisions — they were shell-shocked from the average batting performance in the first innings,” he added.

Related Topics

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

India vs Australia /

Allan Border /

Pat Cummins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Allan Border: Australia does not want Virat Kohli full of confidence for the rest of the series
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United’s Hojlund hoping to thrive in Amorim’s system
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 29: Pranavi Urs tied in second place after round one in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Allan Border: Australia does not want Virat Kohli full of confidence for the rest of the series
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India record in pink-ball Tests, most runs, wickets in day-night matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL, Test 1: South Africa in control after Sri Lanka crashes to 42 all out on Day 2
    AFP
  5. Siddarth Kaul announces retirement from cricket in India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Allan Border: Australia does not want Virat Kohli full of confidence for the rest of the series
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United’s Hojlund hoping to thrive in Amorim’s system
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 29: Pranavi Urs tied in second place after round one in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment