India tour of Australia to start with day-night Test in Adelaide India will play its maiden day-night Test overseas, against Australia in Adelaide from December 17. Last year, it beat Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Team Sportstar 06 October, 2020 21:30 IST The four-Test series between Australia and India later this year will start with a day-night Test in Adelaide.According a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the two-month long tour will begin with the ODIs; three in Brisbane, followed by three T20Is in Adelaide.India will play its maiden day-night Test overseas. So far, it has played only one pink ball Test, against Bangladesh, at home in 2019.READ| India's tour of Australia: Selectors likely to pick squad next week Test scheduleFirst test: Adelaide (day-night) December 17-21Second Test: Melbourne (Boxing Day) December 26-30Third Test: Sydney (January 7-11)Fourth Test: Brisbane (January 15-19)