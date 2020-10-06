India tour of Australia to start with day-night Test in Adelaide

The four-Test series between Australia and India later this year will start with a day-night Test in Adelaide.

According a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the two-month long tour will begin with the ODIs; three in Brisbane, followed by three T20Is in Adelaide.

India will play its maiden day-night Test overseas. So far, it has played only one pink ball Test, against Bangladesh, at home in 2019.

READ| India's tour of Australia: Selectors likely to pick squad next week

Test schedule

First test: Adelaide (day-night) December 17-21

Second Test: Melbourne (Boxing Day) December 26-30

Third Test: Sydney (January 7-11)

Fourth Test: Brisbane (January 15-19)