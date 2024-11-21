Australia vs India, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: AUS v IND predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

India will take on Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Optus Stadium from Friday, November 22.

The visitor, led by Jasprit Bumrah, will be expected to find some much-needed form, coming from a 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home.

With a spot in the World Test Championship final up for grabs, both sides will hope to have a positive start.

Predicted Lineups

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 1st Test Dream 11 Prediction WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul BATTERS Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli, Usman Khawaja ALL-ROUNDERS Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (c), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (vc) Team composition: AUS 5-6 IND | Credits Left 10

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis(wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.