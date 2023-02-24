Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cummins to miss Indore Test to be with ailing mother

Cummins returned home after Australia succumbed to their second successive defeat in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India will retain having taken a 2-0 lead.

Reuters
24 February, 2023 11:28 IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins speaks to the media after day three of the first Test in Nagpur.

Australia captain Pat Cummins speaks to the media after day three of the first Test in Nagpur. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test in India after returning home to be with his ailing mother in Sydney, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time,” Cummins said in a statement adding his mother was “ill and in palliative care”

“I feel I am best being here with my family.

“I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.”

The third Test is scheduled in Indore from Wednesday.

While Australia is hoping Cummins will be back for the final Test in Ahmedabad from March 9, Steve Smith could end up leading the side in both matches.

