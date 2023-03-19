India vs Australia 2nd ODI, LIVE Score: IND 49/4 in 9 overs; Starc picks four wickets - IND vs AUS Updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam.
The ball goes up in the air off Kohli’s bat but lands short of third man. A single for India. WICKET! Starc traps Rahul. The ball pitches in line and seams in. Rahul is unable to connect and the umpire raises his finger. A DRS called for by India. Three reds and India loses a review. Hardik starts with an on drive which is blocked by Starc’s foot. Still able to take a single.
Change in bowling as Sean Abbott takes the ball. Kohli punches over point for two ruuns. Follows it with a single to third man. Rahul flicks the ball through the gap between mid wicket and mid on for two runs.
Rahul gets off the mark with a four. The ball is going down leg but Rahul with a faint touch to send it to the fine leg fence. A punch on his backfoot through covers for another two runs. An outside edge goes to third man, but along the ground. The Indian batters run a single. Sharp running as Kohli picks a single with a tap to covers.
Kohli solid in defence off the first two. He then walks down and flicks it to deep square for two runs. Another couple of dots. He walks down on the last delivery and plays it straight but the ball is fielded at mid on.
Starc to continue. Starts the over with three dot balls. Rohit content with leaving deliveries outside off. OUT! Rohit has to walk back. He decides to finally go for a drive. An outside edge flies to Steve Smith at first slip which he fumbles at first but collects on the second instance. GOLDEN DUCK for Suryakumar Yadav! This one pitches in line and comes back into SKY. He is not able to get his front leg out in time and is trapped leg before. Starc on fire! He’s on a hat-trick. KL Rahul is able to prevent that.
Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Starc 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)
Rohit Sharma c Smith b Starc 13 (15b 2x4 0x6)
Rohit gets an outside edge but he’s safe as the ball stays down and goes to deep point. Single taken. Kohli too gets a single to rotate strike. On the fourth ball, Rohit tries an on drive but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls to deep square and a single is completed.
Rohit collects a single off the first delivery from Starc. FOUR. Kohli leans forward and places the ball past the mid off fielder. That’s a sight for sore eyes. Kohli is beaten on the fourth delivery as he tries to go for a heave through the off side. Another WIDE. Beaten again. That was a jaffa! It pitches outside off and moves in the slighest bit. Kohli answers back with a flick through the on side for four runs.
Cameron Green from the other end. Kohli with a drive thorugh covers but only for a run. FOUR - Rohit with another flick off his pads. After two dots, Rohit finds a single with glance to fine leg. WIDE as Green strays down leg. Kohli joins the party. He drives it through extra covers for FOUR. 11 runs off the over.
Starc misses his line and starts off with a WIDE. India’s runs tally off the mark. A tap to third man for a single and the Indian skipper opens his account. Another WIDE from the left-armer. OUT! Gill is gone. He was offered width and goes for a drive. A simple catch for Marnus Labuschagne at point. Virat Kohli gets a good length ball at his midrif. He pokes it on the on side for a single. FOUR! Starc strays it on the pads and Rohit clips it away for a boundary.
Shubman Gill c Labuschagne b Starc 0 (2b 0x4 0x6)
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walk out to open the innings for India. Mitchell Starc to take the new ball for Australia. All set for play.
Won - 7 | Lost - 1 | No Result - 1 | Tied - 1
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Steve Smith: Looks a decent surface. It’s been under covers so might do something. Yeah, just a lack of partnership in the middle (in the 1st ODI). We lost wickets in clums. Hopefully, we can rectify today. We just play good consistent cricket. World cup here later in the year so it is a good learning experience. Two changes. Alex Carey back for Josh inglis and Nathan Ellis replaces Glenn Maxwell.
Rohit Sharma: It does not really matter now. Just looking to bat well and defend later. Every game is a pressure game. It is a conscious effort to stay calm and execute the plans. Two changes. Ishan Kishan misses out, I am back and Shardul Thakur misses as Axar Patel is in. Three spinners is something we might go with during the World Cup so want to try it.
Won by teams batting first - 2
Won by teams bowling first - 2
Tied - 1
Deep Dasgupta: Nice and bright in Vizag now. Usually, it has been a batting paradise.
Ajit Agarkar: This (pitch) is slightly different than Mumbai. Lots of cracks. But the wicket looks firm so cracks might not open up. It has been covered due to the rain, so the moisture would have been retained. Batting will be difficult in the initial overs.
Rohit Sharma has scored hundreds in his last three innings in Vizag.
Rohit registered scores of 176 and 129 against South Africa in October 2019 as he made his debut as a Test opener. Rohit followed it up with a 159 against West Indies in December 2019.
Live visuals suggest that we have a clear start in sight.
- 118 vs AUS, 2010
- 117 vs WI, 2011
- 99 vs WI, 2013
- 65 vs NZ, 2016
- 157* vs WI, 2018
- 0 vs WI, 2019
Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj,
India will look to wrap up the one-day international series against Australia when the two sides meet here at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium for the second ODI on Sunday.
In the series opener in Mumbai, the hosts fought back after losing the early momentum in both stages of the match to post a five-wicket win and go ahead 1-0 in the three-match series.
Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy duties from Hardik Pandya after missing the first game for personal reasons. His return will bolster the top order, which struggled against Mitchell Starc’s fiery spell on Friday. Ishan Kishan is likely to make way for Rohit.
The ongoing series is a crucial part of the preparations for the World Cup later this year in India, and the Men in Blue can take heart from the fact there were some bright spots after the first match.
In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion with three wickets each. Notably, five of the six were during the middle overs, which triggered an Aussie collapse.
With the bat, K.L. Rahul guided India to victory with a masterfully crafted unbeaten 75 when the side was in trouble at 16 for three. The Karnataka batter holds the key for the team’s chances in the quadrennial event as a wicketkeeper batter in the middle-order.
Rahul’s form was an area of concern after he lost his place in the Test squad for the last two matches of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against the Aussies. But in ODIs, the 30-year-old has been one of India’s most consistent performers over the last three years.
Since 2020, Rahul has been averaging 63 from 19 innings, striking at nearly run-a-ball while batting in the middle order and has owned the number five position in the line-up.
While the Wankhede pitch assisted the quicks, Vizag has traditionally been a high-scoring venue with some help for spinners. There is also the possibility of showers on match day, with the city also receiving a spell of rain on Saturday evening.
In the last international game here, Yuzvendra Chahal spun the home team to victory against South Africa in a T20 match. So it will be interesting to see if the leg-spinner will get a look-in against a batting line-up with many right-handers ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, who came under attack from Mitchell Marsh in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Australia will look to put up a better show with the bat after losing the last eight wickets for just 59 runs in the opening fixture. If David Warner and Alex Carey are fit to take the field, it should help things for the visitors. But the bigger worry is skipper Steve Smith’s form, as he has yet to score a half-century on this tour.
In the last seven years, India’s only ODI series defeat in its backyard came against Australia before the 2019 World Cup (3-2). The team from Down Under will need to produce a more disciplined effort on Sunday if it hopes to repeat that feat.
- S Dipak Ragav
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K.L. Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
