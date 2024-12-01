India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Siraj heeds Bumrah’s advice to rediscover the joy of bowling

Mohammed Siraj claimed that he has rediscovered the joy of bowling. After a single spell of 7-1-18-1, split by a small rain-break, against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval here on Sunday, the speedster was in a chirpy mood while talking to the media out on the ground.

“I am Mohammed Siraj, right-arm medium pace, mike check,” he said, while from the stands, a loud ‘Siraj bhai’ rang out. “I am happy with the way I bowled here and at Perth (first Test, two for 20, three for 51). Over the last few months I felt I wasn’t getting enough wickets and in that desperation a bit of my line and length was affected. I thought deeply about this and I understood that when I enjoy my bowling, then the wickets usually follow. I am in that stage again now,” he said.

Focussing on the process instead of worrying about the result seems to have aided Siraj’s progress. “Jassy-bhai (Bumrah) told me to focus on being consistent instead of worrying about wickets. I also had a chat with B. Arun (India’s former bowling coach) and he too said the same thing, to focus on my skills instead of worrying about wickets,” Siraj said.

In Australia, the temptation to bounce it short can derail fast bowlers and Siraj admitted: “Because the bounce is so good, at times you may feel like striking the helmet of a batter. The point is not to be excited and just bowl to your plans. As for the pink ball, you feel a bit synthetic while holding it but other than that there is not much of a difference. They say it moves around under lights but we bowled first here, maybe we will get that feel at Adelaide during the second Test.”