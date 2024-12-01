 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Siraj heeds Bumrah’s advice to rediscover the joy of bowling

Focussing on the process instead of worrying about the result seems to have aided Siraj’s progress.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 18:34 IST , Canberra - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Mohammed Siraj has claimed that he has rediscovered the joy of bowling. 
Mohammed Siraj has claimed that he has rediscovered the joy of bowling.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj has claimed that he has rediscovered the joy of bowling.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Mohammed Siraj claimed that he has rediscovered the joy of bowling. After a single spell of 7-1-18-1, split by a small rain-break, against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval here on Sunday, the speedster was in a chirpy mood while talking to the media out on the ground.

“I am Mohammed Siraj, right-arm medium pace, mike check,” he said, while from the stands, a loud ‘Siraj bhai’ rang out. “I am happy with the way I bowled here and at Perth (first Test, two for 20, three for 51). Over the last few months I felt I wasn’t getting enough wickets and in that desperation a bit of my line and length was affected. I thought deeply about this and I understood that when I enjoy my bowling, then the wickets usually follow. I am in that stage again now,” he said.

Focussing on the process instead of worrying about the result seems to have aided Siraj’s progress. “Jassy-bhai (Bumrah) told me to focus on being consistent instead of worrying about wickets. I also had a chat with B. Arun (India’s former bowling coach) and he too said the same thing, to focus on my skills instead of worrying about wickets,” Siraj said.

In Australia, the temptation to bounce it short can derail fast bowlers and Siraj admitted: “Because the bounce is so good, at times you may feel like striking the helmet of a batter. The point is not to be excited and just bowl to your plans. As for the pink ball, you feel a bit synthetic while holding it but other than that there is not much of a difference. They say it moves around under lights but we bowled first here, maybe we will get that feel at Adelaide during the second Test.”

Related Topics

Mohammed Siraj /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Bharat Arun

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Siraj heeds Bumrah’s advice to rediscover the joy of bowling
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas against Dabang Delhi at 8; Bengal Warriorz hopes to break losing streak v Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh trades queen, enters in rook endgame after denying Ding’s draw offer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Usman Khan, Salman Agha fall in quick succession against Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: MUN vs EVE EPL updates; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Siraj heeds Bumrah’s advice to rediscover the joy of bowling
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. India vs Australia PM XI Day 2: Gill scores fifty on return as India batters makes most of pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Usman Khan, Salman Agha fall in quick succession against Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman, sets Olympics and women’s cricket as priority
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Siraj heeds Bumrah’s advice to rediscover the joy of bowling
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas against Dabang Delhi at 8; Bengal Warriorz hopes to break losing streak v Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh trades queen, enters in rook endgame after denying Ding’s draw offer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Usman Khan, Salman Agha fall in quick succession against Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: MUN vs EVE EPL updates; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment