Sam Konstas seems to have taken a liking for the Indian attack. After an unbeaten 73 for Australia A against India A in November, he etched a 107 for the Prime Minister’s XI against the visiting Indians at the Manuka Oval here on Sunday. Even as the visitors won their warm-up fixture, the opener felt that he had ticked a few boxes.
“It is always good to score runs against a good bowling attack. I am not looking too far ahead, just enjoying my batting,” Konstas told the media. “I am extremely proud about playing for the Prime Minister’s XI, to represent an Aussie squad,” he added.
Konstas, however, did miss a key duel. “I did want to play against Jasprit Bumrah, he is a world class bowler, hopefully sometime in the future I can play against him,” the batter said.
As for turning out for the Australian senior team, it is a dream he nurses: “Hopefully someday I will play for Australia.”
And when he left, some Indian fans requested him for photographs and he gladly complied. Just a 19-year-old enjoying his moment in the limelight.
Latest on Sportstar
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ZIM loses two wickets inside PowerPlay in 166 chase against PAK
- India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Centurion Sam Konstas misses key duel, says he wanted to bat against Bumrah
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Starting 7 out as Tamil Thalaivas in action vs Dabang Delhi at 8pm; Bengal Warriorz looks to end losing streak against Patna Pirates
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE vs AVL EPL updates; Jackson gives Chelsea 1-0 lead
- Syed Modi International: Sindhu, Lakshya, Treesa-Gayatri pair end India’s 2024 title drought
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE