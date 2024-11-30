India vs Prime Minister’s XI reduced to a 50-over One-Day match after Day 1 washed out

Saturday dawned to the liquid acoustics of rain. It stayed that way here for a large part and as umbrellas were unfurled and people went about their business in the Australian capital, a sport that demanded sun and sparkle, was left stranded.

With its centre-square covered and some fans in their rainwear in the stands, the Manuka Oval presented a gloomy spectacle and a wash-out seemed possible. It became a reality eventually as around 6.30 p.m. local time, the day’s play between India and the Prime Minister’s XI was abandoned.

A 50-over-per-side match will now be held on Sunday.

Earlier, the ground staff battled hard. In the distance, a church bell rang insistently and inside the venue, the Prime Minister’s XI and the visiting Indians were present, ahead of their two-day warm-up clash.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walked in without any fuss, handed over the caps to his squad, interacted with Rohit Sharma’s men, posed for group pictures and left.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) arrives to present caps to the players of the Prime Minister’s XI on the first day of the two-day tour cricket match between the PM’s XI and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AFP

A lone rabbit hung around near the sight-screen, ears twitching, and nose seeking the smells that inclement weather triggers. In the distance, a hill lost its crown to dark clouds. The Indians departed in a while, heading to their hotel rooms. A few did check out the indoor training facility. But this seemed like a day for woollens, hot coffee, a book and deep thoughts.

The officials, though, kept their fingers crossed.

Being a day-and-night fixture, the light was never an issue even if the rain was, and the customary inspection kept happening. In the press box, an administrator dryly said: “The only update is that there is no update.”

A scribe quipped, “That perhaps is the best diplomatic line in a while.” Laughter rippled and the wait stretched.

The rain teased and tormented, lapsing into a mild drizzle and then gaining vigour and drenching those, who stepped out for some fresh air. An elderly couple sought the location of the Don Bradman Stand, and fans hoped for a miracle. However, a grey shroud hung around the ground and the showers intensified, and outside food trucks offering chicken tikka, burgers and stronger beverages, seemed desolate.

Officials examine the ground conditions as rain delays the first day play of the two-day tour cricket match between Prime Minister XI and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra. | Photo Credit: AFP

For the Indians, this contest was an opportunity to counter the pink ball under lights. Hopefully, there will be some game-time before Rohit’s men head to Adelaide for the second Test under lights from December 6.

Obviously, the mystique of the pink ball had to be addressed and Aussie speedster Scott Boland said, “It can be two different games in one game. Like when you bowl during the day and the sun is out, it doesn’t do a whole lot and then you get to the night session and the ball starts moving around a bit.” Now, over to Sunday and what it has in store for cricket.