A feathery rain wrapped the Manuka Oval in a moist blanket here on Friday. In Australia’s capital, past leafy roads, across a red-brick vintage church, with an old battle tank nearby, the cricketing venue geared up for the two-day warm-up fixture pitting the visiting Indians against the Prime Minister’s XI.

The damp weather was laidback enough to allow Rohit Sharma’s men to train ahead of their weekend game. Some fans besides the media had access to the nets, which were located outside the venue and close to the road. “ Bagunnara? (all good?),” asked an eager lady in Telugu to Nitish Kumar, who replied in the affirmative.

There was an ease to the practice sessions, but there was no mistaking the focus. The spotlight was on two individuals: Rohit and Shubman Gill. Returning after a paternity break and participating in his second nets of the tour, Rohit seemed fine. The bat moved in sync as the pink ball thudded into the willow.

Meanwhile, Gill, recovering from a left thumb injury, warmed up against gentle throwdowns before the pace was increased and he shifted to the conventional stage and squared up against spin and seam. He looked in good shape, and more clarity on his fitness should emerge if he plays here on Saturday and Sunday.

All the other members, ranging from Virat Kohli to Harshit Rana, also went through their drills.

Leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at 1-0 after the 295-run victory in Perth, India is on the ascendant. And the game here should help the unit to offer a match-feel to all its members who will take turns to play.

In these days of packed schedules, a contest like this is a rare indulgence, but it will serve India well, as the day-and-night outing will be a dress rehearsal for the second Test in Adelaide under lights.

There is a forecast for rain, but hopefully, both teams will get enough time to play well. For India, it is about one more routine to check if all the cogs are working well, while for the rival, the face-off offers another chance to both established stars like Scott Boland and Matt Renshaw and Under-19 heroes.

Led by Jack Edwards, the Prime Minister’s XI has an onerous task ahead, but coach Tim Paine felt that his wards have it in them to compete.

“There is a belief that Australia lacks depth, but it is false; there is enough talent out here,” he said. The former Australian captain, however, added that playing against Jasprit Bumrah will not be easy. Sipping a hot beverage, Paine left in a car, just as the Indians trooped in.

In a pastoral setting, fringed by old trees and the odd rabbit hopping around, India will get down to the business of extending its good form on Australian shores. During a long tour, every step matters. And this joust at a quaint ground is no exception.