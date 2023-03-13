Cricket

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ongoing fourth Test

BCCI on Sunday informed that Iyer, who was playing the fourth Test as a specialist middle-order batter, was taken for a scan after he complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play.

Team Sportstar
13 March, 2023 10:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: India cricketer Shreyas Iyer celebrates after the dismissal of Australia’s Usman Khawaja during the third day of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: India cricketer Shreyas Iyer celebrates after the dismissal of Australia’s Usman Khawaja during the third day of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A specialist’s opinion will be sought.

“The BCCI medical team is monitoring him,” the Indian cricket board had said in a note.

A right-handed batter, Iyer, did not bat in India’s first innings in which the host put up a 571 runs, taking a lead of 91 runs against Australia’s first innings total of 480. Virat Kohli scored 186, while Shubman Gill played a 128 runs knock.

