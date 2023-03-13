IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ongoing fourth Test

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A specialist’s opinion will be sought.

BCCI on Sunday informed that Iyer, who was playing the fourth Test as a specialist middle-order batter, was taken for a scan after he complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play.

“The BCCI medical team is monitoring him,” the Indian cricket board had said in a note.

A right-handed batter, Iyer, did not bat in India’s first innings in which the host put up a 571 runs, taking a lead of 91 runs against Australia’s first innings total of 480. Virat Kohli scored 186, while Shubman Gill played a 128 runs knock.