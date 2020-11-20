India vs Australia: Tickets for five ODIs and T20s sold out

Five of the six matches in the highly anticipated ODI and T20I series between Australia and India have been sold out after tickets went on sale on Friday.

The second and third ODIs scheduled at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Manuka Oval are sold out with limited tickets to the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG remaining.

The T20 series scheduled at the Manuka Oval and the SCG is also sold out. Both the SCG and Manuka Oval will be playing at 50 per cent capacity for the series.

Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement, said that it showed fans can’t wait for the men’s international season to begin while their safety will also be the priority.

READ | IND vs AUS: MCG chief concerned by untested drop-in pitches

“The rivalry between the Australian and Indian men’s cricket teams is one of the greatest in international sport and this series is shaping up as an epic,” Everard said.

“It’s been fantastic to see so much interest in the Dettol ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from yesterday with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family.”

“The safety of our fans will still be our number one priority, so communications to ticket holders will be occurring to ensure our COVIDSafe plans are executed effectively.”

James Allsopp, Cricket ACT CEO, said that there was some genuine excitement building in Canberra ahead of the two T20Is.

ALSO READ | Australia displaces India, takes top spot in World Test Championship rankings

“It’s fantastic to have such high-quality international cricket coming to the ACT this summer and I’m not surprised that fans have acted so quickly to ensure they have a seat,” he said.

“Both games at Manuka are going to be fierce contests, and we look forward to welcoming the Australian and Indian teams to Canberra.”

“With such high demand, it’s inevitable that some fans may have missed out, but there is plenty of other cricket to come with BBL matches in Canberra.”

The remaining tickets to the first Dettol ODI can be accessed at: cricket.com.au/tickets.