India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?

The ODI series between India and Australia women will commence on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 28 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.