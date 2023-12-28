MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?

IND-W vs AUS-W: Here’s the live streaming and telecast details of the 1st ODI between India and Australia happening in Mumbai.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana during a practice session.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana during a practice session. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana during a practice session. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The ODI series between India and Australia women will commence on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 28 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 1st ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

SQUADS
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol
AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown

Related Topics

India Women /

Australia Women

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

