India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?

After losing the first match by six wickets against Australia, India will look to open its account in the three-match series during the second ODI on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, December 30 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.