MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?

IND-W vs AUS-W: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia happening in Mumbai.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sneh Rana celebrates after taking a wicket during the 1st ODI match between India and Australia.
Sneh Rana celebrates after taking a wicket during the 1st ODI match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Sneh Rana celebrates after taking a wicket during the 1st ODI match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

After losing the first match by six wickets against Australia, India will look to open its account in the three-match series during the second ODI on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, December 30 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

SQUADS
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol
AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown

Related Topics

India Women /

Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Krishna joins Diamantakos in Golden Boot race after goal for Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Perry’s Wankhede resilience brings back memories of one-legged heroics in 2013 World Cup final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. ISL 2023-24 points table: FC Gao draws NorthEast to stay unbeaten ahead of season break
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkey Super Cup final, set to be played in Saudi, cancelled amid row - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND, First Test: Generous bowling and weak batting display costs India dear against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Krishna joins Diamantakos in Golden Boot race after goal for Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Perry’s Wankhede resilience brings back memories of one-legged heroics in 2013 World Cup final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. ISL 2023-24 points table: FC Gao draws NorthEast to stay unbeaten ahead of season break
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkey Super Cup final, set to be played in Saudi, cancelled amid row - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment