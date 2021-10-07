Jemimah Rodrigues becomes youngest player to reach 1000 runs in T20Is

At 21 years and 32 days, Jemimah Rodrigues has become the youngest player to reach the 1000-run milestone in T20Is.

She crossed the milestone in the first T20I between India and Australia, checking the 1000-run box with a boundary off debutant Hannah Darlington in Carrara.



She pips West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor who was the youngest at 21 years and 111 days old when she crossed the mark.

Rodrigues is the fourth Indian to enter the 1000+ T20I runs club after Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.



She is also the second fastest Indian to the mark as well. Raj is the fastest, getting to the mark in just 40 innings while Jemimah got to the mark in her 48th T20I.