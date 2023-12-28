MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads

IND-W vs AUS-W: Check the fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and the predicted lineups for the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Red ball gives way to the white ball as the Indian women’s cricket team takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, December 28.

India will be confident heading into the first ODI having won the one-off Tests against both England and Australia.

READ THE PREVIEW | India aims to find right balance against Australia with World Cup in mind

Predicted playing 11s:

IND: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W D11 PREDICTION
Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry
All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Alana King
Team composition: IND 4-7 AUS | Credits Left: 6

SQUADS

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Saika Ishaque

Australia Women: Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown

Related stories

Related Topics

India women /

Australia Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND First Test: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Leipzig signs midfielder Elmas from Napoli
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND First Test: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Elgar’s defiant hundred pulls South Africa ahead of India on Day 2
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. South African legend Fanie de Villiers rates Mohammed Azharuddin as one of his best opponents
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND First Test: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Leipzig signs midfielder Elmas from Napoli
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment