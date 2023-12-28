Red ball gives way to the white ball as the Indian women’s cricket team takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, December 28.
India will be confident heading into the first ODI having won the one-off Tests against both England and Australia.
READ THE PREVIEW | India aims to find right balance against Australia with World Cup in mind
Predicted playing 11s:
IND: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu
AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
IND-W vs AUS-W D11 PREDICTION
SQUADS
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Saika Ishaque
Australia Women: Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
- India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS?
- India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: IND vs AUS stats, most runs, wickets
- SA vs IND First Test: “I try to do what the game demands of me” says KL Rahul about his ton in the first innings
- Leipzig signs midfielder Elmas from Napoli
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE