Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

WTC Final: We knew Rahane could play innings like that, says Starc

Ajinkya Rahane scored a fighting 89 on a tricky Oval pitch that helped India recover from a collapse and post 296 against Australia’s first innings total of 469.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 09:59 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during Day Three of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2023.
India’s Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during Day Three of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during Day Three of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2023.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Friday said Ajinkya Rahane showed how to bat on a seaming pitch as his 89 kept India in the hunt in the World Test Championship final here.

India is well behind in the game but if was not for Rahane’s knock, it was staring at a follow-on.

“He played really well. We know Jinks can play innings like that; we’ve seen it through series before. He came in at a tough time to bat and managed to, along with Thakur as well, to absorb some pressure there and build an innings and played really nicely,” said Starc.

“So, it took a special catch to get him out and certainly that partnership was one that sort of prolonged our bowling innings I guess but I think they both played pretty well.

“Jinx probably was a little bit more you know - waited for the bad ball and built his innings and then built a nice partnership. So, we know what a good player he is and he’s done in the past and hopefully we can get him out early in the second innings.” The left arm pacer had dismissed Virat Kohli with a snorter on day two. With the pitch playing tricks, he felt he got lucky.

“From that far end I struggled to find some rhythm. I just went back to trying to run in and hit the wicket. I managed to find a bit of extra bounce and found the thumb. So, yeah, nice one to get,” he said.

Starc added that it was a good toss to lose for Australia.

“It (pitch) is certainly showing more signs of inconsistency as we go on obviously. It seems to be a good toss to lose. But yeah, I think obviously with the weather that we’ve had and the weather that’s coming up, it might play some more tricks.

“I felt like we all, sort of our group, certainly felt like bowling from the far end we didn’t quite have the same rhythm as we did from the pavilion. And so, I certainly felt like the other end was uphill into the wind and just played a part in not being able to find that rhythm.

“So, bowling from the pavilion certainly felt a lot freer and we all felt a bit better today. Might just play a few more tricks as the game goes on,” he added.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
