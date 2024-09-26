MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN, Second Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs Bangladesh predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the India vs Bangladesh second Test on Friday.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 19:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur.
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: PTI

India, under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, began its red-ball campaign on a positive note with a 280-run win over Bangladesh in Chennai.

After a masterful century by R. Ashwin in the first innings took India to 376, Jasprit Bumrah picked four to reduce the visitor to 149. Hundreds from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped the host set a daunting target of 515 which proved too difficult for the Tigers to overcome.

The second Test will get underway at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday, September 27.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for the second Test between India and Bangladesh:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

INDIA VS BANGLADESH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC)
ALL-ROUNDERS
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shakib al Hasan
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
Player split: India 7 : 4 Bangladesh; Credits left: 7.5

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal. 

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali

