MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Nayar backs Gill, Pant, Jaiswal’s leadership ability

While brushing aside the need of a designated vice-captain, Abhishek Nayar said that the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will speed up the process of finding a future leader.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 16:12 IST , KANPUR - 4 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar during a press conference ahead of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh.
Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar during a press conference ahead of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar during a press conference ahead of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

It was a dark and gloomy morning at the Green Park here, as the Indian team had an optional training session on the eve of its second Test against Bangladesh.

By the time the training session got over, heavy rain lashed the city, forcing the groundsmen to cover the entire ground. With rain in the forecast for the next couple of days, there are concerns over how the Green Park wicket, which traditionally helps the spinners, will play out.

India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, too, hopes that things get ‘bright and sunny’ by the time the action begins. “To be honest, I don’t know which surface we are going to play on yet. But both the pitches look pretty good. Kanpur is often known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet,” Nayar said on Thursday.

“With the conditions and the forecast, it is going to be interesting as to how the conditions are when we turn up in the morning. A lot will depend on that because as you know in Test cricket, conditions can be a huge factor in how the pitch plays.

“So, it is too early for us to judge and decide or have any sort of thought process on the pitch or the conditions,” Nayar said, adding with a smile: ”But we are hoping we come in tomorrow to a sunny day and not an overcast Kanpur.”

ALSO READ | India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar bats for KL Rahul to find form against Bangladesh

With a bit of fence-sitting, the assistant coach also kept the mystery alive of whether local lad Kuldeep Yadav will be part of the playing eleven in case India decides to go ahead with three spinners.

He, however, wasn’t hesitant while talking about the future leaders of Indian cricket. In the ongoing series, India does not have a designated vice-captain, but for Nayar, that’s not an area of concern.

“You have got a lot of captains, ideal captains in this team. So, you talk about a Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, hopefully a Yashasvi Jaiswal, going forward. But there are a lot of players who’ve led their franchises. 

“So, I wouldn’t look at them as youngsters anymore. Yes, they may be youngsters in terms of age and maybe, in terms of the amount of cricket they’ve played. But I think overall - mentally and the way their development as a cricketer has been - they have the leadership qualities that are required,” Nayar said.

“You don’t need to have a designated vice-captain. But I think overall, just the thought process of these youngsters is of a senior player, and with the likes of Virat, Rohit in the dressing room, it just speeds up that process wherein you’re learning a lot faster,” the assistant coach said.

ALSO READ | Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa

With a large pool of talent, there have been times when a young player - be it Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel - had to warm the bench despite faring well in the format early on.

While it’s a challenge for the management to keep them motivated, Nayar said, “The last Test match was 7-8 months ago and there was a lot of difference between that Test match and this one. The communication is very clear, what are your expectations from the players and what do you want them to work on.

“Every player is motivated and to be a part of an Indian team is a big thing in a lot of ways. A young player understands that there will be times when he will have to sit out for someone else. There will be times when he will have to make way for a senior player,” Nayar added.

By his admission, in those times, it is very important that the support staff helps out the player by trying to enhance their skills. ”If the players are even better, when they come back to the team and get a chance, they should be ready to perform,” he stated.

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

Abhishek Nayar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Nayar backs Gill, Pant, Jaiswal’s leadership ability
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Queen of chess and mother of Hanvika: Harika Dronavalli on challenges of navigating dual role
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. China Open 2024: Top-ranked Sinner fights back to launch title defence in Beijing
    AFP
  4. MotoGP announces 22-race calendar for 2025 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: Vidith Gujrathi delighted to script history with India in Budapest
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Nayar backs Gill, Pant, Jaiswal’s leadership ability
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Sunil Gavaskar: India fortunate to have Ashwin, Jadeja in the team
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kuldeep’s coach feels the local lad could be a value addition on Kanpur’s black-soil pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  5. SL vs NZ: Nishan Peiris to make Test debut for Sri Lanka in second match against New Zealand
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Nayar backs Gill, Pant, Jaiswal’s leadership ability
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Queen of chess and mother of Hanvika: Harika Dronavalli on challenges of navigating dual role
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. China Open 2024: Top-ranked Sinner fights back to launch title defence in Beijing
    AFP
  4. MotoGP announces 22-race calendar for 2025 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: Vidith Gujrathi delighted to script history with India in Budapest
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment