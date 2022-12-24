Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates and the Latest Score from Dhaka.
What a massive moment in this game and the Test match is turning out to be a dream outing for Shakib Al Hasan and his men. They are pumped up and why not as Mehidy Hasan removes Virat Kohli, courtesy an excellent catch by Mominum at short leg. They have packed off the famed Indian top-order as Bangladesh believes it is on the verge of scripting history. Kohli defends with hard hands, the ball takes an inside edge and Momimul completes the catch to spark off wild celebrations.
A successful review from Kohli as the star batsman took an excellent call soon after he was adjudged LBW off Taujul Islam. There was an inside edge and the replays confirmed the ball brushing the bat as the umpire changed his decision. Axar Patel is doing a great job as he has scored half the runs of the Indian total and Kohli has looked compact in his defence.
It’s an absolutely shaky start for India as Shubman Gill, who looked tentative all throughout his stay falls to leave India in trouble. Mehidy strikes as Gill skips down the track thinking there was turn but there wasn’t any as the ball left Gill and Nurul completed an easy stumping much to the delight of the crowd. Virat Kohli walks in at No.5 and the former India skipper holds the key in a tricky 145-run chase.
Huge wicket from Bangladesh’s point of view and that’s a massive wicket as Cheteshwar Pujara departs. Pujara skips down the track to charge Mehidy Hasan but the ball took the inside edge of the toe end of Pujara’s bat as Nurul took the bails off. Initially, the wicket-keeper wasn’t sure but replays showed Pujara’s bat was in the air when the stumping took place. Axar Patel is out in the middle as the management has decided to keep Virat Kohli in the sheds and score some quick runs before end of day’s play. India in a spot of bother.
A fantastic start from Bangladesh as Shakib strikes with the wicket of KL Rahul. Tossed up delivery, Shakib drew Rahul forward, who just pushed the ball and that was an excellent take from Nurul Hasan behind the stumps. Top start from Bangladesh as Cheteshwar Pujara walks in to join Shubman Gill. Lot of chirping happening around the stumps and both batsmen have to hold their nerves to resurrect the Indian run chase.
Gill survived a scare as Shakib began proceedings and that was an electrifying start from the home team. Gill escaped a first-ball duck as Shakib and Bangladesh went for a loud appeal, the umpire was unmoved and the Bangladesh skipper went for a review. Replays showed the ball was going down the leg. Rahul meanwhile was dropped by Monimul as the Indian openers got off to a nervous start.
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill begin India’s chase of 145 and both openers will look to give the visitors a sedate start. The target isn’t too big as India needs 145 runs to win the Test series but the Indian openers will look for a steady start and bat Bangladesh out of the match as the evening approaches. India has 23 overs if it aims to gun down the total today.
Axar Patel took three wickets as Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin shared four wickets among themselves to help India bowl out Bangladesh for 231. Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat picked a wicket each but credit to Bangladesh for wiping out the deficit and posting a tricky 145-run target after getting bowled out for 231. Litton Das with a 98-ball 73 starred with the bat along with Zakir Hasan who scored a 135-ball 51. Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed chipped in with valuable contributions as India will fancy its chances of chasing down the total.
Ashwin strikes on his first ball after being back into the attack as the off-spinner traps Taijul Islam and this time Bangladesh retained its review but the on-field decision stayed as the impact was in line and was just clipping the leg stump. India won’t mind that as Bangladesh loses its ninth wicket.
Mohammed Siraj strikes and the fast bowler lets out a roar after castling Litton Das and breaking the 60-run stand. The ball nipped back in after pitching as Litton was caught on the crease and the ball sneaked through the batsman’s defence to castle the stumps. Great delivery and a timely wicket for India.
Taskin Ahmed survived an LBW call as the batsman takes a successful review and the umpire had to overturn the decision after replays showed that the ball was pitching well outside the leg despite pitching in line. The decision is cheered by the Bangladesh supporters as Taskin extends his stay at the crease.
Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed bring up the fifty-run stand and both batsmen rode on their lucks to help Bangladesh take a good lead. The duo continues to pile runs by scoring streaky boundaries and taking quick singles. India needs to break the stand as the lead has crossed the 120-run stand.
We are back for the final session of play and it will be Mohammed Siraj who will start the proceedings post Tea. Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed have a job in their hands and it will be interesting to see how the duo approach with a lead just over 100.
Bangladesh has come out with a lot more intent in the second session having lost three wickets but more importantly, the home side has taken a lead worth 108 runs. Litton Das with an unbeaten half-century has led the way as India still needs to polish off the tail and chase down the total. It won’t be easy to knock off the runs on a surface which has plenty of bounce and turn and Bangladesh will fancy its chances if it manages to add another 100 runs to the lead.
Ashwin almsot had Litton Das but Virat Kohli drops another one at the first slip to allow the batsman to reach his half-century. Bangladesh’s lead is inching towards the 100-run mark and these are valuable runs, given the context of the game. Anything more than 170 will challenge the Indian batsmen as the pitch is supporting spin and Litton holds the key for Bangladesh. India will look to take three more wickets and get going with the chase.
Axar Patel picks his third wicket and breaks the stand as the spinner removes Nurul Hasan. Axar draws the batsman forward and gets the ball to spin past the batsman as Rishabh Pant whips off the bails to leave Bangladesh seven down.
Nurul Hasan and Litton Das have forged an unbeaten 44-run stand off just 38 deliveries and both batsmen have taken on the Indian bowlers with an aim to increase the lead. A couple of catches went begging as Axar Patel is purchasing turn and bounce from the wicket, beating the batsman’s outside edge.
Axar Patel strikes and the spinner traps Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a duck. The batsman doesn’t take the review and rightly so after having a chat with Litton Das. Mehidy goes for a sweep shot, playing it across the line of the ball and missing it completely as the ball hits him on the back leg. It was plumb the moment it hit as Mehidy departs without troubling the scorers.
Umesh Yadav strikes and the pacer removes Zakir Hasan who fell for a poor shot. Absolutely not necessary at this stage but couldn’t stop himself from chasing a wide delivery and played it uppishly over the square and hit the ball straight into the hands of Mohammed Siraj at backward point. Umesh gets the much-needed breakthrough for India.
A century on debut in the first Test and now a crucial half-century, Zakir Hasan has applied himself in the middle and fought his way to a wonderful half-century. He has been the difference in a rather lacklustre batting show from the home side. Top innings.
Bangladesh has taken the lead and both Hasan and Litton are putting up a fight against the Indian attack. Jaydev Unadkat has picked up pace and is purchasing some late swing to keep the slip cordon interested. Axar Patel is bowling with control and accuracy as India aims to break this stand and make further inroads.
The reviews aren’t going India’s way as KL Rahul and his men have burnt all their reviews. Jaydev Unadkat thought he had trapped Zakir Hasan as the bowler went to his skipper urging him to take a review. Kohli was excited but Rishabh Pant wasn’t too sure and so as Rahul. Replays showed there was a clear inside edge and Hasan with a smile extends his stay at the wicket.
Axar Patel creates an opportunity in his very first over after lunch but a top edge off Litton Das falls in no man’s land. Bangladesh batsmen are living dangerously in the middle and it will be Jaydev Unadkat who will partner Axar.
Right then we are back for the post Lunch session and India will eye to pick the remaining six wickets with Bangladesh trailing by 16 runs. Zakir Hasan and Litton Das have a job in their hands and for India, it will be Axar Patel who will start proceedings.
The Indian bowling attack has produced a high-quality session bowling 27 overs, picking four wickets and giving 64 runs. Ashwin, Siraj, Unadkat and Axar picked a wicket each as Bangladesh having lost four wickets, still trails by 16 runs. India will look to pick up the further six wickets and wrap up the Test match today itself.
Axar Patel strikes at the stroke of Lunch as the spinner traps Mushfiqur Rahim to leave Bangladesh four down. Mushfiqur took the review but it was of no use as the ball went past Mushfiqur’s defence and missed the inside edge. The set-up by Axar was excellent as he forced the batsman to go on the backfoot and India is on the verge of capping off an excellent first session.
Mushfiqur Rahim has come out with a very positive approach and is looking good, playing shots down the ground and with a tight defence. He along with Zakir Hasan hold the key for Bangladesh as a wicket here will put India in a further dominating position. Ashwin is back into the attack with Unadkat steaming in looking for his second wicket.
Jaydev Unadkat strikes straight away after being introduced into the attack and this time the left-arm seamer removes Shakib Al Hasan to leave Bangladesh three down and in trouble. Shakib plays a defensive shot and hits it straight to Shubman Gill at cover and India all over Bangladesh at the moment.
Two wickets in the first over and the Bangladesh batsmen are on the backfoot as Ashwin and Siraj make early inroads. The off-spinner in particular has been bowling fabulously by purchasing turn and bounce and another wicket is just round the corner with Zakir and Shakib playing for survival. Umesh Yadav is warming up, having bowled three overs as Siraj did the damage early. Bangladesh still trails by 45 runs.
Siraj strikes and what an opening spell this has been from India. The fast bowler has been bowling probing lines and even took a review, that India lost but he has been rewarded for his consistency. Mominul pokes an away delivery that just straightens a bit and that was enough to pack off the batsman. Shakib Al Hasan walks in with Bangladesh in trouble.
R Ashwin strikes in his very first over of the day and although India lost a review, the off-spinner removed the batsman the very next ball. Najmul Hossain Shanto departs early as the ball hits the back leg of the batsman and that’s beautifully planned by Ashwin. The previous delivery, the ball hit the front pad and India went for a review after the umpire ruled it Not Out. Realising that the batsman was tentative, Ashwin stuck to his plan and this time the ball hits the back pad and it’s three reds.
Mohammed Siraj will begin the day’s proceedings and it’s a great opportunity for the fast bowler to make an early breakthrough. Two slips, a wide third slip and a gully in place. Rishabh Pant is back for his wicketkeeping duties. Here we go!
The Indian bowlers will look to make early inroads while Bangladesh will eye to wipe off the trail. Zakir Hasan and Najmul Shanto will resume the charge for Bangladesh.