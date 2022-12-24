Bangladesh lead crosses 100

Bangladesh has come out with a lot more intent in the second session having lost three wickets but more importantly, the home side has taken a lead worth 108 runs. Litton Das with an unbeaten half-century has led the way as India still needs to polish off the tail and chase down the total. It won’t be easy to knock off the runs on a surface which has plenty of bounce and turn and Bangladesh will fancy its chances if it manages to add another 100 runs to the lead.