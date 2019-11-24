Ganguly gives Kolkata a sweet deal for first pink-ball Test

The city of joy, Kolkata, harbours a deep-seated love of sugar —as evidenced by the array of sweets laid out during special occasions.

Be it sinking your teeth into a roshogolla or a sandesh from KC Das the city's penchant for sweets was arguably best summed up by renowned Czech food historian Michael Krondl, who wrote, "In Kolkata, it is hard to find a native, who doesn't have an opinion about the best sweetshop, the creamiest Sandesh, and the current state of the art."

So even as the city geared up to host the country's first-ever day-night Test at the Eden Gardens, starting November 22, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly called up Amitava Dey, proprietor of one of Bengal's oldest confectionery, Felu Modak.

"Dada asked 'Can't we have a sweet resembling the pink ball?'. I said 'why not?'," says Dey.

Thus came the idea of the pink ball sweet, a picture of which Ganguly put up on his Twitter handle, congratulating Felu.

"The sweet is one to die for. You have a molten strawberry-flavoured chocolate coating on the outside and inside the mishti (sweet) you have crushed almonds."

Dey claims the sweet, priced between ₹30 to ₹300, depending on the size, is being loved by all. He said, "The sales are mad. People of all ages want to have a bite. Within a few hours of day one, we had sold 70-80 pieces. For now, this is limited edition and we plan to run it for the five days of the Test match."

Dey, a major sports fan, says he has been an acquaintance of Ganguly since long. "He is a regular. I know him for ages. On his birthdays, I courier him a cake as well."

When asked whether he sent him a cake this year as well, considering Ganguly was in England for the World Cup on July 8, Dey says, "Absolutely. He sent a video too thanking us."