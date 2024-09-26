IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: UPCA dismisses safety concerns at Green Park Stadium 

Ahead of India’s second Test against Bangladesh, there were concerns over the safety of the spectators at the Green Park Stadium after the Public Works Department reportedly deemed the C block stands as ‘unfit’ and ‘dangerous’.

Reports suggested that less than half the capacity of the C block balcony, which can accommodate 10,000 spectators, will be up for sale during the Test as the stand was structurally compromised and could be at risk of collapsing due to the weight of the fans.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) rubbished such claims and assured the spectators of ‘absolute’ safety and security. “It’s all baseless rumors that there is a safety concern for the fans. Out of 10,000 seats available on the balcony, we have been advised to reduce the capacity to 7,200 and we are not selling tickets for the remaining 2800 seats,” said Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, the venue director of the UPCA.

According to the venue director, the UPCA took advice from the PWD and experts from Kanpur’s Harcourt Butler Technical University and made all the efforts to ensure things were under control. “Even with the slight reduction in the number of seats in the C block, we have managed to increase the number of seats for the fans by almost 6,000 from the last match. We now have 26,007 seats available for the spectators in this game,” Kapoor said.

Also read | Kuldeep’s coach feels the local lad could be a value addition on Kanpur’s black-soil pitch

Built in 1945, the Green Park has been hosting Test matches since 1952. A total of 23 Tests and 15 ODIs have been played at this venue so far. Initially, the stadium had a capacity of 32,000, but with the new pavilions and VIP boxes coming in, about 6,000 seats had to be scrapped.

The stadium belongs to Uttar Pradesh government’s Sports Directorate, which leased out the venue to the UPCA following a Memorandum of Understanding. As per the MoU, the directorate charges Rs 1.25 crore per year as rent.

Kapoor also added that there were no issues with the flood lights. “Floodlights are working properly, and everything has been checked thoroughly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UPCA has invited families of those killed in the line of duty from the city and plans to plant saplings in the memories of the martyrs. According to Kapoor, 3,000 school kids from the city have been invited to watch the game over the next five days.