Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI in Dhaka. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates.
In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI, a BCCI Twitter update read.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen
Kuldeep Sen, the Madhya Pradesh right-arm fast bowler is making his debut. Rohit: “To be honest I was not sure. The pitch seems to have some moisture, so we would have bowled first too. Some injures and few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut. Myself Shikhar and Virat up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets. We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted really well. World Cup is still far away, we don’t want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly.”
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first
It’s perfectly rolled in and it’s nice and hard. The side boundaries are not uniformed and it’s a batters’ paradise at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, reckons Anjum Chopra.
Until recently, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were automatic picks as India’s preferred ODI opening pair. But Dhawan’s slow approach in the Powerplay overs and the emergence of Shubman Gill as a potent 50-over opener are bound to throw up many possibilities.
“It’s going to be an exciting series. They are playing in their own backyard so we expect them to challenge us in batting, bowling, and fielding. So we have to be at our best.”
The full-strength Indian team is in the park and they are going through the paces ahead of a crucial encounter. Both teams aims winning start.
Last result: India won by 28 runs, (Birmingham; July 2019), Last five results: IND won - 5; BAN won - 0
Matches played: 36, India won: 30, Bangladesh won: 5, No result: 1
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.
Bangladesh Predicted XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain/Shoriful Islam.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.
Right then the focus now shifts towards the preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup and the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are back in the side.