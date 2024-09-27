India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Play stopped due to bad light; BAN 107/3

What can we expect in this Test in Kanpur?

A dark and gloomy Green Park Stadium welcomed the Indian cricket team on Thursday morning for its optional training session ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.

As the groundsmen readied the covers, anticipating a spell of shower, Gautam Gambhir walked up to curator Shiv Kumar and had a closer look at the two black soil pitches that are being considered for the series-deciding fixture. Following the discussions, Gambhir walked around for a while before getting busy with the day’s proceedings.

Even though assistant coach Abhishek Nayar later told the media that it’s still not clear which surface will be used, there are indications that the strip will be flatter with lower bounce, which is only going to become slower as the game progresses. There is a forecast of rain as well for the next couple of days.

For India, the biggest challenge will be to decide whether it would play three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who is one short of becoming the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets, are a certainty, while there could be a toss-up between local favourite Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

