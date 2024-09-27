India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Play stopped due to bad light; BAN 107/3

- September 27, 2024 14:09Play being stopped
The umpires have asked the players to move off the pitch as the play is getting stopped due to poor light.
- September 27, 2024 14:04107/3 in 35 overs
Bumrah returns. Mominul plays the cover drive but finds a thick edge instead. The ball flies beyond the slips and races to the boundary for a FOUR. A trio of dot balls to end the over.
- September 27, 2024 13:55BAN 102/3 in 34 overs
Akash Deep back for his 10th over. Mominul goes inventive and slots it over the slips for a FOUR. Review taken as the on field decision was that Akash Deep did not find Mominul trapped before the wicket. NOT OUT. Ball tracking shows the ball pitching just outside leg stump. FOUR. Mominul strikes it through mid off for a boundary.
- September 27, 2024 13:54BAN 94/3 in 33 overs
Ashwin back. Just the one run from the over. Mushfiqur tried to breach the inside circle but always found a fielder.
- September 27, 2024 13:464BAN 93/3 in 32 overs
Great sound off the bat as Mominul drives Akash Deep through the covers for a FOUR. And Mushfiqur joins in too. He catches an edge and finds the gap between the slips to find a FOUR. An expensive over as Akash gives away 11 runs.
- September 27, 2024 13:43BAN 82/3 in 31 overs
Ashwin back. Akash Deep, once again, springing into action with a great piece of fielding there as Ashwin concedes just the two runs.
- September 27, 2024 13:38BAN 80/3 in 30 overs
Akash Deep back. Good over from the pacer as he bowls a maiden.
- September 27, 2024 13:33WBAN 80/3 in 29 overs
Ashwin back. Shanto deftly sweeps it towards fine leg but Akash Deep ran a bit in the deep and dived to save the boundary. OUT! Ashwin picks up his first of the match as she traps Shanto in front. However, the Tigers have taken a review. Three reds on ball tracking and skipper Shanto has to walk back. Mushfiqur comes on.
- September 27, 2024 13:28BAN 78/2 in 28 overs
Akash Deep back. And he bowls a no ball. A shorter ball to end the over. Just the one run from it, courtesy of Akash Deep overstepping the crease.
- September 27, 2024 13:25BAN 77/2 in 27 overs
Ashwin is brought in straight away. Mominul goes for a sweep but fails to connect properly. The ball rolls towards long stop but Rohit chases after it, restricting the batters to a single. A dot to end the over.
- September 27, 2024 13:08A Bangladesh fan sustained an injury during the first session
- September 27, 2024 12:58Current state of the ground
We might be headed for a delay at the start of the second session!
Photo - Sandeep Saxena/ The Hindu
- September 27, 2024 12:29BAN 74/2 in 26 overs
Akash Deep to bowl the last over of the session. Full on the stumps, the inside edge trickles onto the onside and the batters scamper across for a single after some hesitation. A light drizzle has started as well.
Full outside off, Shanto prods forward and defends. Just a single off the over. Lunch on Day 1.
- September 27, 2024 12:27BAN 73/2 in 25 overs
Mominul fends awkwardly at a short ball by Bumrah, lobs off the bat but falls safely. A single taken. Just one run off the over.
- September 27, 2024 12:22BAN 72/2 in 24 overs
Ashwin with his fifth over. A quick one on the pads, flicked through mid wicket for a couple. Bowling a touch quicker this over, avoids conceding runs off the sweep.
- September 27, 2024 12:19BAN 70/2 in 23 overs
Bumrah again. Mominul leaves a full one, jags back and just beats the off stump. Another close one, just beats the outside edge. Four!! Over pitched outside off, Mominul eases into a drive through the covers for four.
- September 27, 2024 12:14BAN 66/2 in 22 overs
Ashwin returns. A short leg in place for Mominul and he defends one straight to him. A sweep to deep fine leg brings a single. Two slips for Shanto. More of a gully in fact. Four!! Shanto brings out the reverse sweep and sends it through point for a boundary.
- September 27, 2024 12:11BAN 61/2 in 21 overs
The crowd erupts in celebration after Shanto is caught by Akash Deep at short square leg only to realise there was no bat involved at all. Maiden over.
- September 27, 2024 12:06BAN 61/2 in 20 overs
Siraj again. Bit of bounce on the short of a length ball, Shanto is beaten on his backfoot defence. Four!! Full on the pads, clipped through midwicket for a boundary.
- September 27, 2024 12:00BAN 56/2 in 19 overs
Bumrah back into the attack. On leg stump, Shanto gets to the leg side and scampers across for a leg bye. A slightly late but ferocious appeal from Bumrah after Mominul is rapped on the pads. Review taken. Umpire’s call on hitting and Mominul survives!
- September 27, 2024 11:55BAN 55/2 in 18 overs
Four!! Siraj goes a touch too short and Mominul opens the face and carves it through the offside for a boundary. Just the four from the over.
- September 27, 2024 11:52BAN 51/2 in 17 overs
Four!! Akash switches the angle and bowls one short, guided over the slips by Mominul for a boundary. Five from the over.
- September 27, 2024 11:46BAN 46/2 in 16 overs
Siraj gets Shanto to prod forward and defend. Clips the outside half and runs behind square for a boundary. Five dot balls to finish the over.
- September 27, 2024 11:41BAN 42/2 in 15 overs
Akash Deep with his fourth over. Starts off with a full one outside off, left alone. Short of a length, seams away from the batter and beats his attempted waft. Another one that beats the outside edge of Mominul.
- September 27, 2024 11:34BAN 42/2 in 14 overs
Siraj back for a second spell. Mominul sets off for a quick single to extra cover. Streaky four!! Manages to find Shanto’s edge but it was played with soft hands and runs past gully for a boundary. Appeals for lbw and Siraj is confident, looked a touch too high. Coaxes Rohit into a review. Ball was pitching outside leg and India loses its first review!
- September 27, 2024 11:25WSecond for Akash Deep!!
Huge appeals from Akash Deep after Shadman is rapped on the pads. Akash forces Rohit into a review. Might be going down leg this. THREE REDS!! Shadman has to walk back.
Shadman Islam lbw b Akash Deep 24 (36b 4x4)
Shanto in at 4. Gets off the mark with a boundary through gully. Brings out another drive through mid off for his second boundary.
BAN 37/2 in 13 overs
- September 27, 2024 11:23BAN 29/1 in 12 overs
Ashwin gets Shadman’s outside edge, but goes past the lone slip fielder for a single. Mominul looks for a sweep, but is beaten by the turn. Mominul moves legside to try a paddle sweep but misses again.
- September 27, 2024 11:18BAN 28/1 in 11 overs
Akash Deep continues. Back of a length on fourth stump, defended to gully. Full on the stumps to follow, defended to short cover. Mominul lets a couple of balls go outside off. Another maiden over.
- September 27, 2024 11:16BAN 28/1 in 10 overs
Ashwin continues. Full on leg stump, Shadman guides it behind for a couple to short fine leg. A bit of bounce as Ashwin gets one to beat Shadman’s attempted leg side flick. Played down the wrong line there.
- September 27, 2024 11:07WAkash Deep removes Zakir!
Akash Deep into the attack. Beats the outside edge of Zakir on the first ball! WICKET!! Zakir falls for a 24-ball duck. Full outside off, takes Zakir’s edge and Jaiswal dives to his right to complete a good catch.
Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Akash Deep 0 (24b)
BAN 26/1 in 8.3 overs
Mominul Haque in at 3.
- September 27, 2024 11:03BAN 26/0 in 8 overs
First over of spin. Ashwin into the attack. Comes in with the angle, thuds off Zakir’s pads and lobs above short leg for a leg bye. Four!! Full on leg stump, Shadman gets down and sweeps it behind square for a boundary. Beats the outside edge off the last ball of the over.
- September 27, 2024 10:59BAN 21/0 in 7 overs
Four!! Bumrah bowls one full on the stumps to Shadman, he guides it past square leg for a boundary. Full outside off, beats Shadman’s attempted defensive block. Four!! No control but a boundary still, beats gully to the fence.
- September 27, 2024 10:57BAN 13/0 in 6 overs
Siraj tries to swing one back in to Shadman, but goes down leg side. Shadman defends a back of a length ball to the legside and sets off for a single. Zakir faces Siraj for the first time today, defends two full balls on the stumps.
- September 27, 2024 10:50BAN 12/0 in 5 overs
Bumrah continues. A full one, raps Zakir on the pads, but it was a touch too high. Stifled appeals only. Short of a length on the body, defended solidly. Zakir plays out another maiden. Third in a row.
- September 27, 2024 10:47BAN 12/0 in 4 overs
Siraj with his second. Short of a length outside off, Shadman shoulders arms. Edged and four! Just past the grasp of Jaiswal at gully, runs away to the fence for four! Almost!! Shadman edges one to gully again, falls just short of Jaiswal at gully!
- September 27, 2024 10:42BAN 8/0 in 3 overs
Bumrah switches to round the wicket. Zakir looks to guide a straight one through the leg side but takes the outside half and trickles to the right of the bowler. A touch too wide from Bumrah, Zakir happy to let it go.
- September 27, 2024 10:37BAN 8/0 in 2 overs
Siraj from the other end. Siraj gets one to move in to the left hander Shadman, flicked square on the leg side for a couple. Another couple through forward square leg. Now gets one to leave the bat, just past the outside edge!
- September 27, 2024 10:33BAN 4/0 in 1 over
Bumrah starts off with a full ball well outside off, very low bounce as the ball bounces on the way to the keeper. Pulled back a touch, beats the outside edge of Zakir’s bat. Bumrah beats the bat again, starting outside leg, the ball swings past the outside edge again. Slightly off line as Bumrah looks to swing one in, beats Pant on the way to the boundary for four byes.
- September 27, 2024 10:31And we are almost underway!
Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan stride out to the middle to open for the visitor. Jasprit Bumrah with the bright new cherry in his hand.
- September 27, 2024 10:07Playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
- September 27, 2024 10:00Toss Update!
India wins the toss and opts to bowl first!
“With three seamers there is a chance to go hard at them early,” Rohit says. “Bowlers came to the party,” he says after India’s commanding 280-run win.
“We were looking to bat first,” says Najmul Hossain Shanto. “Hope all batters will score big runs on this pitch,” he reckons. Two changes to the Bangladesh XI. Taijul and Khaled in for Taskin and Nahid.
- September 27, 2024 09:49Predicted Lineups
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
- September 27, 2024 09:35NEWS!!
Toss at 10 AM! The start of play will be half an hour later, at 10:30 am.
- September 27, 2024 09:31Could this Test be Shakib’s swansong!
Hours after Shakib Al Hasan said he would like to retire from Test cricket after the first game against South Africa in Mirpur next month if he is given a ‘secure passage’ to leave the country, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made it clear that it does not have the powers to give him any such assurances.
“It’s up to the interim government to decide,” BCB president Faruque Ahmed told Sportstar from Dhaka on Thursday.
“We are a sports governing body and don’t have the power to give any sort of security assurances to anyone. At the most, we can request the government to consider the matter, but we can’t really promise anything,” Ahmed, who took over as the head of the BCB last month, following the resignation of Najmul Hasan Papon, added.
- Shayan Acharya
- September 27, 2024 09:14ICYMI - End of an era for Bangladesh cricket!
- September 27, 2024 08:53NEWS!
The toss ahead of the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test has been delayed due to a wet outfield! An inspection will take place at 9:30 AM IST.
- September 27, 2024 08:52UPCA rubbishes claims that stand C is structurally compromised!
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: UPCA dismisses safety concerns at Green Park Stadium
Ahead of India’s second Test against Bangladesh, there were concerns over the safety of the spectators at the Green Park Stadium after the Public Works Department reportedly deemed the C block stands as ‘unfit’ and ‘dangerous’.
- September 27, 2024 08:35Forecast for Day 1 in Kanpur
Credits - BBC Weather
- September 27, 2024 08:23An image from the ground this morning. No rain at the moment!
- September 27, 2024 07:57Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement on the eve of the Test
Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement from T20I cricket on Thursday, and also confirmed that he will hang his boots from Tests after Bangladesh’s first game against South Africa in Dhaka next month.
While he wishes to call it quits in front of the home crowd, it also depends on whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) can ensure ‘absolute security’ for him as he returns home for the first time since the fall of the Awami League government, of which he was a part.
Shahryar Nafees, the in-charge of BCB’s cricket operations, however, said recently that the country’s caretaker government had clarified that Shakib would not be ‘harassed’ upon his return to Bangladesh. However, in case things don’t work out as planned, the second Test against India could be his last outing in whites.
- September 27, 2024 07:50What can we expect in this Test in Kanpur?
A dark and gloomy Green Park Stadium welcomed the Indian cricket team on Thursday morning for its optional training session ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.
As the groundsmen readied the covers, anticipating a spell of shower, Gautam Gambhir walked up to curator Shiv Kumar and had a closer look at the two black soil pitches that are being considered for the series-deciding fixture. Following the discussions, Gambhir walked around for a while before getting busy with the day’s proceedings.
Even though assistant coach Abhishek Nayar later told the media that it’s still not clear which surface will be used, there are indications that the strip will be flatter with lower bounce, which is only going to become slower as the game progresses. There is a forecast of rain as well for the next couple of days.
For India, the biggest challenge will be to decide whether it would play three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who is one short of becoming the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets, are a certainty, while there could be a toss-up between local favourite Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
READ MORE:
- September 27, 2024 07:40From Ashwin’s century to Pant equalling Dhoni: Here are some records set at Chepauk during the first Test
- September 27, 2024 07:33Where to watch India vs Bangladesh LIVE?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?
The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Play stopped due to bad light; BAN 107/3
- State associations propose no-confidence motion against AITA president Anil Jain
- Indian sports wrap, September 27: Yuvraj Sandhu lies T-2, Indians start well in TPC golf tournament
- SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis scores hundred for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Mathews departs for 88
- Teens ride the surfing wave in India as the country gears up for a historic appearance at the 2026 Asian Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE