Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series against India, starting December 4. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced a 17-member squad that features Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Anamul Haque Bijoy among others.

The series will begin in Mirpur on December 4 and will be followed by two more games - on December 7 and in Chittagong on December 10. The Indian team will reach Dhaka on December 1 and will train from the next day.

The Bangladesh squad

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.