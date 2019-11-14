Confused between orange and pink, Ashwin up for day-night Test

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin welcomed the decision to play day-night Test with pink ball. The second Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting November 22, will be a first for both the countries.

READ: India vs Bangladesh: Shami, Umesh, Ishant rule day one

Ashwin is one of the few players in the Indian side who hasn’t played with the pink ball. “Sometimes I don’t understand if it is orange or pink, still coming to terms with that (laughs). I haven’t even bowled a single delivery with the pink ball as I couldn’t play the Duleep Trophy two years ago.

“But it is a welcome sign for India as a Test playing nation. It was important. Pink ball has a lot more lacquer and it will move. It is the right direction we have taken and it will be the start of something new,” he said.

As it happened| India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

The timing for the pink ball Test is 1 pm to 8 pm, which could be challenging for the players as they are early risers during a Test series. “You can’t sleep at 9 pm anymore but it is good that people who can’t make it to a Test match in the morning can make it for this match. Having played in Kolkata before, it [the ball] does a lot more in the evening,” said Ashwin.