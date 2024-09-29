MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off for second consecutive day due to wet outfield

Despite the venue not seeing rain on the third day, wet outfield meant that it wasn’t safe for the players to come back onto the pitch and continue playing.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 14:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scene on the third day of the India and Bangladesh Test match at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur on Sunday.
Scene on the third day of the India and Bangladesh Test match at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Scene on the third day of the India and Bangladesh Test match at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

For a second consecutive day, play was called off during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. Day 2 had also suffered the same fate.

Despite the venue not seeing rain on the third day, the damp outfield meant that it wasn’t safe for the players to come back onto resume the game.

READ MORE | IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?

The chances of the match ending as a draw is increasing by the day as the days continue to get washed out.

After India won the toss and opted to field on the opening day, only 35 overs were possible, with Bangladesh recovering from two early blows by Akash Deep and ending the day at 107 for 3.

Related Topics

India vs Bangladesh /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

