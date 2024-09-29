IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off for second consecutive day due to wet outfield

For a second consecutive day, play was called off during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. Day 2 had also suffered the same fate.

Despite the venue not seeing rain on the third day, the damp outfield meant that it wasn’t safe for the players to come back onto resume the game.

The chances of the match ending as a draw is increasing by the day as the days continue to get washed out.

After India won the toss and opted to field on the opening day, only 35 overs were possible, with Bangladesh recovering from two early blows by Akash Deep and ending the day at 107 for 3.