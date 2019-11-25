Bangladesh Tour of India: Talking points

Bangladesh’s tour of India left a bad taste in the mouth. There was hardly any fight from the visitor. The Indian fast bowlers were on top of their game and in the two Tests, Virat Kohli’s men batted only twice.

Here are a few talking points from the two-match Test series that ended with the pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.



Failure in planning



It is strange that Bangladesh didn’t feel the need to call in replacements for Mosaddek Hossain and Saif Hassan. Mosaddek had flown back after the T20I series due to a family emergency and Saif suffered split webbing two days before the start of the pink ball Test. Bangladesh went ahead with two members short.

Bangladesh's Liton Das was struck on the helmet by a bouncer and was later replaced by Mehidy Hasan. - AP Photo

And the side felt the heat when Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a bowling all-rounder, had to be a concussion substitute for wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das. The Tigers could have planned this better.



Not looking at the ball



It can be said that the Bangladesh batsmen were scared to an extent. Not for the bowlers, but for the bouncy pink ball which was rolling at lightning speed.

Most of the helmet bangers were a result of not watching the ball till the last moment. Most of the Bangladesh batsmen took their eyes off the ball and received blows.

Caught unawares - Nayeem Hasan was struck on the helmet by a vicious bouncer from Mohammad Shami. - K. R. Deepak

There was a lot of talk regarding visibility issues with regards to the pink ball. None of the sides complained after the Test match got over. In fact, Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha’s diving catches behind the wickets were a delight. Even the catch thatstood out.

Kohli's pink ball prowess

The Indian captain was batting against the pink ball for the first time in his career. He didn't show any symptoms of a first-timer though.

The silken cover drives continued as he completed his 27th Test ton. He scored 136 to take India to 347/9 in the first innings.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his 27th Test hundred and his first in pink ball cricket.

No Fizz

Mustafizur Rahman warmed the bench throughout the Test series. It seems Bangladesh lost faith in the abilities of its one-time cutter specialist. The Tigers fielded Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed and Al-Amin Hossain who last played a Test five years ago.