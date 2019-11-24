India records 12th consecutive series win at home as records tumble

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final Test at Eden Gardens to register its 12th consecutive series win at home, which is the longest streak for any side.

The previous best was 10: Australia achieved it twice: 1994 to 2001 and then between 2004 and 2008. India's unbeaten streak began with the 4-0 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2012-13.

India has won 33 Tests under Virat Kohli's captaincy, in 53 Tests. Only two captains have had more wins than Kohli in their first 50 Tests when leading.

Steve Waugh had won 37 Tests while Ricky Ponting won 35. Kohli has 20 wins in 26 home games and 13 in 27 away Tests. This is also India's seventh consecutive Test win, and fourth consecutive innings win.