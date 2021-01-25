Cricket Cricket India vs England 2021 T20, ODI, Test series: Full schedule, Team squads, Venues, Timings and All You Need To Know India vs England 2021: Here's all you need to know about England's tour of India which gets underway with the first Test match in Chennai from February 5. Team Sportstar 25 January, 2021 12:51 IST India's captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be in action during the first Test against England in Chennai. - AP Team Sportstar 25 January, 2021 12:51 IST India captain Virat Kohli, speedster Ishant Sharma, middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya and left-arm spinner Axar Patel have been recalled to India’s squad for the first two Tests against England, starting in Chennai on February 5.TestsFebruary 05-09: 1st Test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09: 30 AM ISTFebruary 13-17: 2nd Test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09: 30 AM ISTFebruary 24-28: 3rd Test at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 02:30 PM ISTMarch 04-08: 4th Test at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09:30 PM IST India vs England: Ben Stokes lands in Chennai, to undergo quarantine T20IsMarch 12: 1st T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM ISTMarch 14: 2nd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM ISTMarch 16: 3rd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM ISTMarch 18: 4th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM ISTMarch 20: 5th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST Ashwin: Competitions have got the best out of me ODIsMarch 23: 1st ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM ISTMarch 26: 2nd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM ISTMarch 28: 3rd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST I used to be petrified of bouncers, says Gill after conquering Aussie pacers Full SquadsIndia (First two Tests):Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.Net bowlers:Ankit Rajpoot, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar, Avesh Khan Natarajan: Did not expect making my India debut in Australia Standby players:Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal, KS BharatEngland squad (Firsy two Tests):Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.When And Where To Watch:All India vs England matches will be telecast live on Star Sports. The live streaming will be available on Disney plus Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos