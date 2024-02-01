IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India will load again as it tries to get up and running against England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam from Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s side will be without KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom made significant contributions in the first Test, for the contest. Rajat Patidar and Washington Sundar are expected to be named in the playing lineup.

England named its playing lineup on the eve of the match, bringing in James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir for Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

IND vs ENG 2nd Test DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER KS Bharat, Jonny Bairstow BATTERS Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal ALL-ROUNDERS Joe Root (VC), R Ashwin (C), Axar Patel BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, James Anderson, Tom Hartley Team Composition: IND 5: 6 ENG Credits Left: 13.5

SQUADS ENGLAND Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel