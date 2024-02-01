IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India will load again as it tries to get up and running against England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam from Friday.
Rohit Sharma’s side will be without KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom made significant contributions in the first Test, for the contest. Rajat Patidar and Washington Sundar are expected to be named in the playing lineup.
England named its playing lineup on the eve of the match, bringing in James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir for Mark Wood and Jack Leach.
India Predicted XI
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
IND vs ENG 2nd Test DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
ENGLAND
INDIA
