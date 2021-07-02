Taniya Bhatia is doing a great job for India, says Shikha Pandey

Taniya Bhatia has been one of the few bright spots on the Indian women’s tour of England. The young wicket-keeper’s gutsy batting helped India save the one-off Test and she has been a delight to watch behind the stumps.

Seaming all-rounder Shikha Pandey on Friday said she was a huge fan of Taniya and praised her for standing up to the wicket even to the bowlers of her ilk. “The way she stood up to us, even with the new ball, is amazing,” she said at a virtual press conference. “She is doing a great job for us.”

ALSO READ | India likely to play tour games ahead of England Tests

Looking ahead to the final ODI, to be played at Worcester on Saturday with India trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, Shikha said the team would depend on its strengths. “When we play to our strength and have a good day, we know we can beat any team in the world,” she said. “We are looking forward to the game and not thinking too much about what has happened.”

India had to pay the price for its poor run rate in both matches. “That is not an alien concept to us, we speak about it,” she said. “It is something we are working on...In the games ahead, we will have a positive attitude.”

About her performance, she said she found that she got her rhythm back in the last game. “I will go ahead and follow the basics,” she said. “I will also try to contribute with the bat.”