MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure

England’s top-order collapse was triggered by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who removed Dawid Malan and Joe Root back-to-back.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 23:05 IST , LUCKNOW - 3 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England’s Joe Root as he with Jonny Bairstow waits for DRS decision.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England’s Joe Root as he with Jonny Bairstow waits for DRS decision. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England’s Joe Root as he with Jonny Bairstow waits for DRS decision. | Photo Credit: PTI

Midway through its ODI World Cup match against India in Lucknow on Sunday, England knew it had more than half a chance after it pinned down the home side to 229.

But any hopes of a tournament-reviving win were quickly snuffed out by an efficient Indian bowling unit, which bowled the English side out for 129.

England coach Mathew Mott too felt that a win was in sight after the way his team started off.

“I was really pleased at the halfway mark. I thought it was definitely our best bowling and fielding effort. And we went out to bat with a lot of positivity. We got to none for 30 and were well placed. But anytime you lose four for ten, you put yourself under pressure and it unravelled again from there unfortunately,” said Mott after the game.

Read | India beats England by 100 runs, inches closer to semifinal spot

England’s top-order collapse was triggered by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who removed Dawid Malan and Joe Root back-to-back. Mott, though, pointed out that the latter’s wicket was an unfair blow for his side.

“I wasn’t sure about Joe’s [Root] one, how pretty clear on the technology there was a little spike there, so I’m not sure why we didn’t use that. But then it happened bang, bang and we’re under pressure and they bowled extremely well,” added Mott.

This was England’s fifth defeat in six games and with it, its hopes of defending the title it won at home in 2019 has all but ended following a disastrous campaign this time out, which has sparked rumours of a fractured dressing room.

“I think anyone that’s inside our tent at the moment would say that despite our results, we’re an incredibly tight-knit unit. Dave Humphries, who’s a former rugby international, was flabbergasted just how tight the unit was when he came in for a week to observe us, given the results that we’ve had,” said Mott.

Earlier today, ICC announced that this ongoing World Cup will act as a qualifier for the 2025 Champions Trophy – the top seven, along with host Pakistan will enter the competition. England currently rooted at the bottom of the points table is under a genuine threat of missing out on the tournament.

Also read | Top seven teams of World Cup to play in Champions Trophy 2025 with host Pakistan

It [Champions Trophy qualification] will give us a lot of focus. We’ve got to turn up and play and win those games. And we’re obviously up against some good teams in those last few games as well. So, that’s plenty of motivation for us to pick ourselves back up off the canvas and keep trying to throw punches,” said Mott.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who top-scored for England, opined that the pitch had nothing to do with his side’s heavy defeat.

“It was a difficult pitch. It was spinning a fair bit. I think it came on nicely for the seamers too. It got dewy too in the second innings. I don’t think it was a horrendous pitch. Ultimately, we fell short,” said Livingstone.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Haaland double helps City dominate the Manchester Derby over United at Old Trafford
    Reuters
  3. Auger-Aliassime defeats Hurkacz to retain Swiss Indoors title
    AFP
  4. Vienna Open 2023: Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev in final
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC claims first home win, fires five goals against struggling Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Top seven teams of World Cup to play in Champions Trophy 2025 with host Pakistan
    PTI
  3. Muralitharan in awe of Afghanistan; ‘surprised’ by Netherlands’ performance in World Cup
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Jammu and Kashmir cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates
    PTI
  5. India vs England HIGHLIGHTS, World Cup 2023: Bowlers shine as India beats England by 100 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Haaland double helps City dominate the Manchester Derby over United at Old Trafford
    Reuters
  3. Auger-Aliassime defeats Hurkacz to retain Swiss Indoors title
    AFP
  4. Vienna Open 2023: Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev in final
    AFP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC claims first home win, fires five goals against struggling Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment