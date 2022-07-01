Cricket Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 1: Pant 146, Jadeja 83 put India on top Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo helped India recover from a precarious position of 98/5. PTI BIRMINGHAM 01 July, 2022 23:48 IST Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja shared a century stand to bail India out of choppy waters. - GETTY IMAGES PTI BIRMINGHAM 01 July, 2022 23:48 IST India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday.Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers.Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes. IND vs ENG highlights, 5th Test Day 1: Pant's 146 and Jadeja's 83* helps India to 338/7 against England Mohammed Shami was giving company to Jadeja at stumps.Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea.Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson's (3/52) bowling.Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52). Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :