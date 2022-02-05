India vs England LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Final: Toss, Playing XI soon; Dream11 team, Streaming updates

Welcome to Sportstar's Coverage of the 2022 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Final between India and England. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurls at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

5:15PM IST: India - Road to the final

Group Stage India vs South Africa - India 232 in 46.5 overs beat South Africa 187 in 45.3 overs by 45 runs

India 232 in 46.5 overs South Africa 187 in 45.3 overs India vs Ireland - India 307 in 50 overs beat Ireland 133 in 39 overs by 174 runs

India 307 in 50 overs Ireland 133 in 39 overs India vs Uganda - India 405/5 in 50 overs beat Uganda 79 in 19.4 overs by 326 runs Quarterfinal India vs Bangladesh - Bangladesh 111 in 37.1 overs lost to India 117/5 in 30.5 overs by 5 wickets Semifinal India vs Australia - India 290/5 in 50 overs beat Australia 194 in 41.5 overs by 96 runs





“There is no one star in the team, we play as a unit."



England - Road to the Final

Group Stage Bangladesh vs England - Bangladesh 97 in 35.2 overs lost to England 98/3 in 25.1 overs by 7 wickets

Bangladesh 97 in 35.2 overs England 98/3 in 25.1 overs England vs Canada - England 320/7 in 50 overs beat Canada 214 in 48.1overs by 106 runs

England 320/7 in 50 overs Canada 214 in 48.1overs England vs UAE - England 362/6 in 50 overs beat UAE 173 in 38.2 overs by 189 runs Quarterfinal England vs South Africa - South Africa 209 in 43.4 overs lost to England 212/4 in 31.2 overs by 6 wickets Semifinal England vs Afghanistan - England 231/6 in 47 overs beat Afghanistan 215/9 in 47 overs by 15 runs (DLS method)



5:05PM IST: We're under an hour away from the toss. Meanwhile, here's what India skipper Rohit Sharma had to say about the young boys in the Caribbean.

Rohit Sharma: India U-19s playing well, great chance of winning the World Cup

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian team is high on confidence after having tided over an outbreak of COVID-19 within the squad and will aim to clinch its fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday. It was awaits England, which beat Afghanistan in a nip-and-tuck contest on Wednesday, in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium here.

India has had a smooth run to the final despite captain Yash Dhull, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, and others missed two of the three league fixtures due to COVID-19. Dhull has lived up to expectations in the three innings he has played so far, scoring a sublime ton in the semifinal against Australia. Rasheed, too, has shown his brilliance with the bat.

What makes India’s teenagers look the part is their unexpected maturity. The way Dhull and Rasheed batted after a poor start against Australia was a lesson in pacing the innings. Only a few out of the current lot are likely to graduate to the highest level in the years to follow but in the short term, a special performance on Saturday afternoon can land them a life-changing IPL deal at the upcoming mega auction.

While the batters have shone through with individual performances, the bowling department has fired in unison.

READ: Meet Rajvardhan Hangargekar, India’s 19-year-old speed merchant

The extra pace of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and the swing of left-armer Ravi Kumar have rattled top-order batters from the opposition, while the spin attack, led by Vicky Ostwal, has stifled the opposition in the middle overs. Ostwal is India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 12 scalps at 10.75.

Summing up the team’s confidence ahead of the final, Rasheed said: “We are a very good team. We are looking to win the finals.”

The U-19 stars are also getting to learn from the best. Virat Kohli, who went on to become a world beater after captaining India U-19 to the title in 2008, gave a pep talk to the class of 2022 on how to approach the high-pressure final.

READ: U-19 World Cup final: Five players to watch out for

England, on the other hand, as a good opportunity to break its U-19 World Cup title drought. It hasn’t won the tournament since 1998.

Like India, England remains unbeaten in the tournament. Captain Tom Prest has led from the front with 292 runs at an average of 73, while left-arm fast bowler Joshua Boyden has taken 13 wickets at an average of 9.53. India batters will also need to be wary of wrist spinner Rehan Ahmed who is tasked with providing breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Irrespective of the result in the final, though, the Indian boys have had their moment in the sun in the Caribbean.

- PTI

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs England U-19 World Cup final?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 World Cup final match will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs England U-19 World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India U-19 vs England U-19 World Cup final match will be available on Hotstar.