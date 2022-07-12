IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score updates: Bumrah takes five to rip through England

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the first ODI between India and England from Kennington Oval, London.

Bumrah to Carse with two slips in place. Bumrah cleans up Carse with a yorker to complete a five-for!

ENG 103/8 in 23 overs

Chahal comes into the attack. Slip in place for Crase, who picks a single off the third ball. Willey sweeps the fourth ball for a single. Carse drags the last ball down to long on for a single.

ENG 100/8 in 22 overs

Bumrah’s back. Willey drives handsomely down the ground for four. Willey guides the next ball through the empty second slip for four more. The 100 comes up for England.

ENG 90/8 in 21 overs

Hardik Pandya replaces Shami. Carse greets him with a pull for four. England have gone past their lowest ever ODI total of 86. Willey meanwhile getting away with a few mistimed pulls that are landing in no man’s land. 6 from the over.

ENG 84/8 in 20 overs

Prasidh. Carse collects four through deep point. Five runs from that Prasidh over. Wonder how long before Rohit turns to Bumrah for possibly one last crack at the remaining wickets.

ENG 79/8 in 19 overs

Shami continues. The ball’s still doing a bit off the surface. India, as expected, on the attack with three slips in place in the 19th over. Willey and Carse manage to eke out five from the over.

ENG 74/8 in 18 overs

Prasidh. Willey on strike. He pulls the second ball for four. England’s lowest ODI score is 86 vs Australia in 2001. Carse off the mark with a nick past slip for a single.

ENG 68/8 in 17 overs

Shami continues. Willey on strike. The sun’s out now. GONE! Shami cleans up Overton, who is rooted in his crease. That’s also 150 ODI wickets for Shami. Carse is the new man in and he is beaten first ball. He survives. Another successful over for Shami.

ENG 67/7 in 16 overs

Prasidh continues. Prasidh has two slips for Overton, who flicks the fourth ball for four. Overton ends the over with another boundary.

ENG 59/7 in 15 overs

Shami replaces Hardik. Buttler pinches two and a four off the first two balls. Buttler perishes next ball! He looks to pull this short ball and holes out to the man at deep square. Buttler gone for 30, thanks to a good catch by Suryakumar Yadav. Craig Overton is in next. Meanwhile, Willey plays out three dot balls.

ENG 53/6 in 14 overs

Prasidh for his second over. Ali looks to go big first ball, swings and misses. Rohit is continuing with two slips. Meanwhile, Moeen chips the third ball down the ground for four. Great timing from the southpaw. England’s fifty came up with that boundary. GONE! Prasidh has the last laugh - full ball and Moeen plays it back to the bowler! Prasidh bent low in his followthrough. Good take. David Willey plays out a dot.

ENG 49/5 in 13 overs

Hardik. The sun’s peeping out now and the ball isn’t doing as much but the odd balls are still wobbling off the surface in worrisome ways. Three from the over.

ENG 46/5 in 12 overs

Prasidh Krishna replaces Bumrah. Buttler on strike. Two slips in place. Buttler scythes the first ball through point for four. The first ball was slightly short from Prasidh, who has since corrected his length and gone touch fuller. Just four from the over.

ENG 42/5 in 11 overs

Hardik continues. Moeen on strike. Two slips in place. Moeen slashes a cut shot for four. Attacking intent from Ali and a much-needed four for England. Hardik gave room to Ali and paid the price. A ball later, Ali pulls a short ball for three. Buttler hits the fifth ball down the ground for four more. Single to end the over. 12 from it.

ENG 30/5 in 10 overs

Bumrah gets another over. His figures are surreal thus far. Moeen survives. He gets an edge down leg side off the fifth ball but Pant, who has caught well so far, fails to latch on. Tough chance but a drop nevertheless. Bumrah goes for three in the over including a wide. His figures: 5-2-9-4.

ENG 27/5 in 9 overs

Hardik Pandya replaces Shami. Buttler nearly plays on first ball! The movement continues as Hardik gets one to bounce steeply on Buttler. Just one from the over.

ENG 26/5 in 8 overs

Bumrah to Livingstone. He continues to home in on that good length area. Bumrah is still getting some good swing in the air. GONE! Livingstone’s cleaned up round his legs by one that’s swinging in. Bumrah has four. Moeen Ali is in next. Three slips for Ali who lets his first ball go. Another wicket maiden.

ENG 26/4 in 7 overs

Shami. Buttler pulls the third ball away for four. He picks up his third boundary. A word of appreciation for Pant, whose keeping has been superb. Meanwhile, four coming from the over.

ENG 22/4 in 6 overs

GONE! Bumrah’s having a field day. Bairstow has edged a ball to Pant, who has caught well behind the stumps. The ball holds its line outside off stump. Pant leaps in front of first slip to complete the catch! Livingstone joins Buttler. Bumrah has conceded 5 wides.

ENG 17/3 in 5 overs

Shami. By the way, this was the first time that Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes have played an ODI since the 2019 World Cup final. Just one run from Shami’s over. Giving nothing away, India’s new-ball bowlers.

ENG 16/3 in 4 overs

Bumrah continues. Bairstow on strike. Bumrah getting good bounce and movement. Bairstow gets a leading edge off the fifth ball, falling just wide of short cover. India have been brilliant with the new ball so far.

ENG 15/3 in 3 overs

Ben Stokes has joined Bairstow. Shami continues. GONE! The England top-order in tatters. Shami gets one to nip in sharply off the seam and Stokes gets an edge through to Pant, who grabs a stunning one-handed catch. Stokes goes for a one-ball duck. In comes the skipper. Buttler on strike with three slips in place. Buttler’s off the mark with a cover drive for four. Buttler ends the over with a tickle to fine leg for four more.

ENG 6/2 in 2 overs

Bumrah shares the attack. Roy on strike. Loud appeal for lbw off the second ball. Not given. Bumrah got the ball to swing into Roy, who is struck on the pads. But that was always going down leg. GONE! Roy plays on! He chased the wide line and inside-edged into the stumps! Joe Root joins Bairstow. GONE! Bumrah has another one - Surprises Root with a bouncer off a length that Root can only edge back to the keeper. Double wicket-maiden.

ENG 6/0 in 1 over

Shami has the new ball. Roy on strike. Leg bye first ball. Shami is getting some nip off the seam. Not much in terms of swing in the air so far. Bairstow’s first scoring shot is a tap through point for four. The outfield at the Oval is lightening fast. 6 off the over.

Out come the Indian players. England openers Bairstow and Roy march out. It’s slightly overcast in South London at the moment. There’s a tinge of green on the surface. Conditions seem amiable for swing.

TOSS UPDATE: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bowl first.

PLAYING XIs India (Playing 11): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna England (Playing 11): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

From BCCI: Mr Virat Kohli and Mr Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.

4:50PM: The toss is just 10 minutes away. Don’t want to be a party spoiler but it does look like Kohli isn’t playing today. We will find out soon enough.

Suryakumar Yadav is speaking to Ravi Shastri: “Really happy with the way things went in the last T20I. But there was a slight opportunity to take the game... in the second-last over. The way things are panned right now... I just thought of being fearless.”

Welcome back. We are not too far away from the toss. Just 14-15 months to go for that 50-over World Cup in the subcontinent. Both teams would want to chalk out strategies and team XIs keeping that WC in mind. There’s a lot of talk about whether Virat Kohli will play today. There’s word doing round that Kohli may have suffered a groin injury. But Kohli and India would hope he is fit and raring to go.

Predicted Playing XIs India Predicted 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal England Predicted 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson

MATCH PREVIEW

India won’t go ballistic from ball one but the batters are expected to carry their fearless approach from the shortest format to the One-Day Internationals when the three-match series against England begins here on Tuesday.

India’s high-risk play helped it win the T20I series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach. England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and its dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India’s fresh outlook towards the shorter formats is inspired by the English template.

Read the full preview - here

