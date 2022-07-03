India vs England live score 5th Test, Day 3: Bumrah catch gets brisk Stokes as Thakur strikes

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third day of the fifth Test between India and England from Edgbaston in Birmingham.

ENG 160/6 in 40 overs: WICKET! Shardul Thakur dropped a simple chance of Ben Stokes earlier. But he has made amends by having him caught in his very first over. He was dropped by Bumrah at mid-off off the fourth ball. Next ball, Stokes tries to emulate the same shot - looks to clear mid-off and Bumrah dives to his left to take the catch. Sam Billings joins Bairstow. Billings is off the mark with a boundary. Bairstow continues to play positive cricket.

Test Match 100s are held in such high esteem, because of the tremendous responsibility & value that every batter has in defending/protecting his wicket.

My fear with this new all out attack approach, is the batters devaluing their wicket and hiding behind this new tactic. — Kevin Pietersen(@KP24) July 3, 2022

ENG 141/5 in 36 overs: Bairstow drives a Bumrah full length ball over mid-off for four more. Shami bowls round the wicket to Stokes with three slips and a gully. Stokes cuts a Shami short ball in front of square for four more before Bairstow goes aerial, chipping a length ball to the long-off for four in the same over. Meanwhile, Siraj replaces Bumrah and concedes two back-to-back fours to Bairstow, who is motoring along now. Next over, Shardul drops a simple chance of Stokes off Shami's bowling. Stokes was batting on 18. The batters run a single and Bairstow hits the next two balls for fours. The 50 stand comes up.

ENG 100/5 in 32 overs: Bumrah from the other end. Round the wicket to Stokes with three slips and a gully. Stokes gives Bumrah the charge and is beaten by movement away from him. The English skipper skipped down the track a couple of times on Day 2 as well. Meanwhile, Bumrah bowls a front foot no ball again and Stokes flicks the next ball through mid-on for four. Shami continues round the wicket to Stokes, who charges down once again and hits it down the ground for four. Bumrah gets one to shape into Stokes, who gets an inside edge onto his box. Shami, meanwhile, in the middle of a dream spell. He is all over Bairstow, who is seen having an animated chat with Virat Kohli. Between overs, Bairstow and Kohli made up with the latter's friendly jab on Bairstow's shoulder

ENG 84/5 in 28 overs: Shami with the ball. Bairstow on strike. Starts with a wide ball down leg side. Getting it to swing in. Three slips and a gully for Jonny. Shami getting the ball to seam away as well with appreciable bounce. Starts with a maiden.

We are all set for play to resume. Indian team in a huddle. Bumrah addressing his teammates. Out come Bairstow and Stokes.

14.41: It will be Shami and Bumrah, vs Bairstow and Stokes. Former English captain Nasser Hussain feels this batch of Dukes balls seems to go soft pretty quickly, and then when they go soft, they go out of shape. So, if Bairstow and Stokes can get a partnership going, England could consider mounting a fightback. Only 38.5 overs were bowled yesterday. We should have a lot more cricket weather weather permitting, of course.

14.30: Welcome back. The sun's out in Birmingham. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are at the crease. They have conjured magic in the recent past. Can they do it again? Indian pacers are hunting in a pack. Siraj is yet to get a longish crack at the English batters. But Bumrah and Shami, and the latter in particular, have been impeccable and relentless in their line and length. England trail by 332 runs.

HOW DAY 2 PANNED OUT

Ravindra Jadeja resumed Day 2 on 83 and reached his third Test hundred from 183 balls. Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in Tests, conceding 35 runs in an incredible morning session. England closed on 84-5 in reply to India's 416- REPORT

MATCH TRIVIA

India has never won a Test at Edgbaston, losing six and drawing one on the 1986 tour.

Bumrah is the first fast bowler to captain India's Test team since Kapil Dev in 1987.