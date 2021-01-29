Cricket Cricket IND vs ENG: Bairstow, Curran, Wood set to join England squad for third and fourth Tests Jonny Bairstow will return to the England squad for the third and fourth Tests against India, along with Sam Curran and Mark Wood. Team Sportstar Chennai 29 January, 2021 19:45 IST Jonny Bairstow has been rested for the first two Tests against India. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Chennai 29 January, 2021 19:45 IST Jonny Bairstow will return to the England squad for the third and fourth Tests against India, along with Sam Curran and Mark Wood.After its tour of Sri Lanka, England had decided to rest Bairstow, Curran and Wood for the first two Tests against India - a decision that had drawn flak from former England captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.READ: Menon, Chaudhary and Sharma to officiate Test seriesWhile there were speculations that the three players could be made available from the second Test, the ECB has confirmed that Bairstow, Wood and Curran will only be available from the third Test. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos