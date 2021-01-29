IND vs ENG: Bairstow, Curran, Wood set to join England squad for third and fourth Tests

Jonny Bairstow will return to the England squad for the third and fourth Tests against India, along with Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

After its tour of Sri Lanka, England had decided to rest Bairstow, Curran and Wood for the first two Tests against India - a decision that had drawn flak from former England captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

While there were speculations that the three players could be made available from the second Test, the ECB has confirmed that Bairstow, Wood and Curran will only be available from the third Test.