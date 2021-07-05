Cricket

India vs England Tests to be played in front of capacity crowd

The five-Test series between India and England which will begin will welcome packed crowds after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in UK on Monday.

PTI
05 July, 2021 22:52 IST
Joe Root and Virat Kohli

The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds in August.   -  Getty Images

The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions on Monday.

India and New Zealand had played the World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4000.

The Indian players are currently on a break and will reassemble on July 14.

