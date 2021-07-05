Cricket Cricket India vs England Tests to be played in front of capacity crowd The five-Test series between India and England which will begin will welcome packed crowds after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in UK on Monday. PTI 05 July, 2021 22:52 IST The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds in August. - Getty Images PTI 05 July, 2021 22:52 IST The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions on Monday.India and New Zealand had played the World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4000.READ: India-England Tests to kick off second World Test Championship ALSOREAD: India tour of Sri Lanka: Manish, Suryakumar score fifties in intra-squad match The Indian players are currently on a break and will reassemble on July 14. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :