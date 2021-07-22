Washington Sundar ruled out of England series

The Indian team in England was dealt another injury blow on Thursday when spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the five-Test series beginning August 4.

Washington is the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be ruled out of the tour.

It has been learnt that Washington has fractured a finger after being hit by a Mohammed Siraj delivery on the second day of the first class warmup game between India and Select County XI.

"Yes Washy has a fractured finger just like Avesh who had a thumb dislocation. Both are out of Test series and will go home," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"He will also take at least five weeks to start bowling and so no point keeping them here," the source said.

It is understood that the short ball from Siraj that accounted for Washington’s wicket hit his fingers harder than expected and he was in excruciating pain after returning to the pavilion.

While Washington or Avesh were not first team regulars, they are an integral part as net bowlers and the Tamil Nadu all-rounder, with his batting abilities would have been in the mix at some point of the series.

"It is sheer irony that both Avesh and Washington played for opposition and got hurt. But this is sport and injuries are part and parcel of life," the source added.